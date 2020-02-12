Former Brazoswood teammates Whitney Walton and Anna Vest enter the softball season coming off pretty good years.
Whitney Walton has started her final year with the University of Texas at Arlington after a stellar junior campaign in the field and at the plate.
Walton started all 63 of her team’s games at shortstop and finished second on the team in batting with a .393 average, which was good for fourth in the Sun Belt Conference.
She accumulated a slew of accolades last year, including All-Sun Belt first team; All-Sun Belt Tournament; NFCA All-Region Second Team; NISC Nacogdoches All-Region Team; Google Cloud Academic All-District VII First Team; and Google Cloud Academic All-America Second Team.
Walton led the conference in runs scored with a school-record 66 and had a team-best 16 doubles, good for third in the Sun Belt. She was also second on the team in home runs with four, drove in 27 runs and had a .562 slugging percentage to go with a .508 on-base percentage. In the six hole, Walton fielded at .953 percent.
In three seasons so far, Walton has seen action in 177 games for the Mavericks.
So far this season, UT-Arlington had a good start winning the Aggie Classic beating Texas A&M along the way (3-2). They beat Abilene Christian in the championship game, 2-0, as Walton went 1-of-2 at the plate.
Walton hasn’t gotten hot yet this year, hitting .200 after 15 at-bats.
Coming off a fantastic four-year high school career with the Lady Bucs, Walton has been a perfect fit for UT-Arlington as she will continue to add to her numbers this season.
VEST: In her third year at South Carolina, the catcher put up good numbers in the tough Southeastern Conference, hitting .286 in 25 games that included 19 starts behind the plate.
South Carolina started the season ranked No. 19 after reaching the regional finals last year.
As a freshman in 2018, Vest saw action in 29 games with four starts. She came off the bench last year to do some good work and will backup sophomore Jordan Fabian, who had 38 starts as the starting catcher.
The Lady Gamecocks are off to a 4-0 start so far this season.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.