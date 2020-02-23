AUSTIN — The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department is accepting public comment on proposed changes to saltwater fishing regulations for 2020-21. These changes are focused on the recreational and commercial flounder fishery and paddle craft licenses.
TPWD is taking public comment on the following proposed changes to the 2020-21 Statewide Recreational Fishing Proclamation, with input to be considered before any action by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission at its March 26 public hearing:
Increasing the minimum size limit for flounder to 15 inches;
Closing all flounder fishing from Nov. 1 to Dec 15;
Changing the course requirements to include a paddle craft leading course from the American Canoe Association or another TPWD approved course.
The public is encouraged to provide comment on the proposed regulation changes. Opportunities to offer input for or against these proposals include:
Facebook Live Webinar: Noon Feb. 28 on the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department Facebook page.
Public hearing: 6:30 p.m. March 4 at College of the Mainland, Teacher’s Auditorium, Learning Resources Bldg (Bldg L131), 1200 Amburn Road, Texas City.
Phone or Email: The Coastal Fisheries Division at 512-389-2011 or cfish@tpwd.texas.gov
In person: The TPW Commission will take public comment on the proposed changes at its meeting March 26 in Austin. Public testimony is normally limited to three minutes per person.
