District 24-5A boys basketball turned out to be a difficult district, with two teams getting all the way to the 5A Region III championship. From there, Fort Bend Hightower defeated Alvin Shadow Creek (71-62) to get to the UIL 5A state tournament.
Both of those teams were well represented in the all-district selections made by fellow district coaches. That also included the Angleton Wildcats, who placed a couple of Wildcats on the team.
The most valuable player of the district was Hightower sophomore shooting guard, Bryce Griggs. Griggs played some of his youth basketball in the Lake Jackson, Freeport area before moving up towards the Fort Bend community.
The offensive player of the year was Foster’s Ruben Fatheree; defensive player of the year was Shadow Creek’s Tre Hartfield,with teammate Sean Jones as the newcomer of the year and Shark head coach David President as the coach of the year.
Making the first team for the district were Shadow Creek’s Ramon Walker and Will Young; Foster’s Chancelor White and Jack Hardcastle; Fort Bend Marshall’s Chris Marshall; Hightower’s Chris Harris and Ja Robertson; Manvel’s Mason McBride and Shaun Walker; Fort Bend Willowridge’s Xavier Calhoun, Ashton Lindsey and Terry’s Connell Olivacce’.
Losing a majority of their team a season ago, the Wildcats struggled from the start to go 1-15 in district play. They finished with a 6-27 overall mark for the season.
On the second team were Angleton’s Garrett Patton and Lincoln Archie; Marshall’s Austin Irabor, Darrius Williams and Lakeithon Hardeman; Manvel’s J’vaun Walker; Terry’s Cody Ray, Nick Jones and Gerry Ray; Lamar Consolidated’s Khalil Wells and Jameil Robinson and Hightower’s Cameron Collins.
Fort Bend Hightower didn’t get to play in the state tournament as it was cut short due to the coronavirus.
