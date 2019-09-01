Angleton 38, Kingwood Park 7

KP 0 7 0 0

A 7 7 14 10

Scoring Summary

A Jordan Jones 2 run (Christian Cortez kick) 4:33 1Q

A Jones 93 run (Cortez kick) 4:30 2Q

KP Desmond Benjamin 1 run (Anthon Sterner kick) 0:03 2Q

A Justus Mayon 1 run (Cortez kick) 9:18 3Q

A Jones 5 run (Cortez kick) 4:04 3Q

A Cortez 37 yard field goal 10:56 4Q

A Jordan Pickett 8 run (Cortez kick) 0:36 4Q

A KP

First downs 22 11

Total yards 534 132

Turnovers 1 0

Rushing 42-397 40-75

Passing yards 137 57

Com/Att 10-17 7-13

Penalties 8-64 3-45

Fumbles 1-1 0-1

INT 0 0

Individual leaders:

Rushing: A, Jone 14-180, JT Anderson 10-80; KP, Benjamin 22-54

Passing: A, Mayon 8-15, 117; KP, Hudson Dezell 7-13, 57 yards

Receiving: A, Jones 4-58, Anderson 1-20; KP, Canen Adrian 3-16, J’Kyle Martin 1-23

Sweeny 22, Grand Oaks 21

S 6 0 0 8 8

GO 0 7 0 7 7

Scoring Summary

S Xavier Woods 74 run (two point conversion failed) 10:26 1st

GO Micah Cooper 47 run (Grant Nickel kick) 6:50 2nd

S Woods 4 run (Trey Robbins pass to Caden Wilhelm two point conversion) 8:13 4Q

GO Seth Wright 8 yard pass from Austin Callies (Nickel kick) 0:08 4Q

GO Sean Zver 1 run (Nickel kick) OT

S Collin Coker 14 pass from Robbins (Jayden two point conversion from Robbins) OT

S GO

First downs 12 7

Total yards 311 183

Turnovers 0 0

Rushing 30-116 35-152

Passing yards 195 31

Com/Att 16-25 8-16

Penalties 10-96 5-45

Fumbles 0-0 0-0

INT 0 0

Individual leaders:

Rushing: SW, Woods 18-100; GO, Cooper 12-117

Passing: SW, Robbins 16-25, 195 yards; GO, 8-16, 31 yards

Receiving: SW, Wilhelm 4-73, Justin Garner 3-65, Coker 2-28

Columbia 38, Victoria East 7

Columbia 7 14 14 3

Victoria East 7 0 0 0

Scoring Summary

VE William Garley 1 Run (Kick Good) 2:55 1Q

C Sultan Abdullah 55 pass from Cameron Ward (Juan Rosas kick) 2:40 1Q

C Cameron Ward 4 run (Rosas kick) 7:19 2Q

C William Carlson 7 pass from Ward (Rosas kick) 0:24 2Q

C Dez Fields 20 run (Rosas kick) 3Q

C Jame’son Rebector 15 run (Rosas kick) 1:50 3Q

C Rosas FG 32 4:30 4Q

C V

First Downs 16 12

Rushes-Yards 34-299 36-109

Passing Yards 79 60

Comp.-Att.-Int. 3-11 8-21

Penalties 9-67 9-90

Fumbles-Lost 1-1 1-0

INT 0 2

Individual Stats:

Rushing: C, Jame’son Rebector 9-63, Jordan Woodard 4-41, Jamaurion Woodard 5-67, Jabari Mack – 4-61, Dez Fields 6-41; VEast, Ethan White 11-26, Tay Partida 7-28, William Garley 11-17, Alan Jimenez 6-37

Passing: C, Cameron Ward 3-11-2, 79 yards; VE, Ethan White 8-21-0, 60 yards

Receiving: Columbia, Sultan Abdullah 1-55, Colton Eubanks 1-17, William Carlson 1-7; VEast, Terrence Terrell 2-23

Brazosport 33, Hitchcock 8

B 7 6 13 7

H 0 8 0 0

Scoring Summary

B Daraell Preston 4 run (Zeke Vegara kick) 10:52 1Q

H Kamron Winston 3 run (Christian Dorsey two point conversation) 11:54 2Q

B Ray Bell 47 pass from Kariyen Goins (Vegara kick failed) 8:40 2Q

B Daraell Preston 1 run (Vegara kick) 6:49 3Q

B Alex Villareal 34 run (Vegara kick failed) 4:26 3Q

B CJ Calhoun 17 pass from Alex Villareal (Vegara kick) 4:50 4Q

B H

First downs 0 0

Total yards 270 166

Turnovers 1 2

Rushing 204 115

Passing yards 66 51

Com/Att 4-6 6-22

Penalties 0 0

Fumbles 1 0

INT 0 2

Brookshire Royal 31, Danbury 0

B 6 16 9 0

D 0 0 0 0

Scoring summary

BR John Lewis 38 pass from AJ Ball (Axel Guzman kick failed) 7:47 1Q

BR Safety 11:52 2Q

BR Joseph Comeaux 59 run (Guzman kick) 9:09 2Q

BR Comeaux 3 run (Guzman Kick) 5:23 2Q

BR Comeaux 20 run (kick failed) 7:45 3Q

BR Guzman 34 FG 2:58 3Q

D BR

First downs 6 13

Total yards 92 389

Turnovers 3 1

Rushing 30-92 29-270

Passing yards 0 119

Com/Att 0-6-0 5-11-1

Penalties 11-100 15-140

Fumbles 4-3 2-1

INT 0 0

Individual leaders:

Rushing: D, Cooper Lynch 15-87; BR, Comeaux 11-164

Passing: D, Levi Flora 0-6, 0 yards; BR, Ball 4-7, 117 yards

Receiving: BR Lewis 1-38, Jeremiah Venson 2-22

Joel Luna is sports editor for The Facts. Contact him at 979-237-0160 or at joel.luna@thefacts.com

