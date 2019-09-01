Angleton 38, Kingwood Park 7
KP 0 7 0 0
A 7 7 14 10
Scoring Summary
A Jordan Jones 2 run (Christian Cortez kick) 4:33 1Q
A Jones 93 run (Cortez kick) 4:30 2Q
KP Desmond Benjamin 1 run (Anthon Sterner kick) 0:03 2Q
A Justus Mayon 1 run (Cortez kick) 9:18 3Q
A Jones 5 run (Cortez kick) 4:04 3Q
A Cortez 37 yard field goal 10:56 4Q
A Jordan Pickett 8 run (Cortez kick) 0:36 4Q
A KP
First downs 22 11
Total yards 534 132
Turnovers 1 0
Rushing 42-397 40-75
Passing yards 137 57
Com/Att 10-17 7-13
Penalties 8-64 3-45
Fumbles 1-1 0-1
INT 0 0
Individual leaders:
Rushing: A, Jone 14-180, JT Anderson 10-80; KP, Benjamin 22-54
Passing: A, Mayon 8-15, 117; KP, Hudson Dezell 7-13, 57 yards
Receiving: A, Jones 4-58, Anderson 1-20; KP, Canen Adrian 3-16, J’Kyle Martin 1-23
Sweeny 22, Grand Oaks 21
S 6 0 0 8 8
GO 0 7 0 7 7
Scoring Summary
S Xavier Woods 74 run (two point conversion failed) 10:26 1st
GO Micah Cooper 47 run (Grant Nickel kick) 6:50 2nd
S Woods 4 run (Trey Robbins pass to Caden Wilhelm two point conversion) 8:13 4Q
GO Seth Wright 8 yard pass from Austin Callies (Nickel kick) 0:08 4Q
GO Sean Zver 1 run (Nickel kick) OT
S Collin Coker 14 pass from Robbins (Jayden two point conversion from Robbins) OT
S GO
First downs 12 7
Total yards 311 183
Turnovers 0 0
Rushing 30-116 35-152
Passing yards 195 31
Com/Att 16-25 8-16
Penalties 10-96 5-45
Fumbles 0-0 0-0
INT 0 0
Individual leaders:
Rushing: SW, Woods 18-100; GO, Cooper 12-117
Passing: SW, Robbins 16-25, 195 yards; GO, 8-16, 31 yards
Receiving: SW, Wilhelm 4-73, Justin Garner 3-65, Coker 2-28
Columbia 38, Victoria East 7
Columbia 7 14 14 3
Victoria East 7 0 0 0
Scoring Summary
VE William Garley 1 Run (Kick Good) 2:55 1Q
C Sultan Abdullah 55 pass from Cameron Ward (Juan Rosas kick) 2:40 1Q
C Cameron Ward 4 run (Rosas kick) 7:19 2Q
C William Carlson 7 pass from Ward (Rosas kick) 0:24 2Q
C Dez Fields 20 run (Rosas kick) 3Q
C Jame’son Rebector 15 run (Rosas kick) 1:50 3Q
C Rosas FG 32 4:30 4Q
C V
First Downs 16 12
Rushes-Yards 34-299 36-109
Passing Yards 79 60
Comp.-Att.-Int. 3-11 8-21
Penalties 9-67 9-90
Fumbles-Lost 1-1 1-0
INT 0 2
Individual Stats:
Rushing: C, Jame’son Rebector 9-63, Jordan Woodard 4-41, Jamaurion Woodard 5-67, Jabari Mack – 4-61, Dez Fields 6-41; VEast, Ethan White 11-26, Tay Partida 7-28, William Garley 11-17, Alan Jimenez 6-37
Passing: C, Cameron Ward 3-11-2, 79 yards; VE, Ethan White 8-21-0, 60 yards
Receiving: Columbia, Sultan Abdullah 1-55, Colton Eubanks 1-17, William Carlson 1-7; VEast, Terrence Terrell 2-23
Brazosport 33, Hitchcock 8
B 7 6 13 7
H 0 8 0 0
Scoring Summary
B Daraell Preston 4 run (Zeke Vegara kick) 10:52 1Q
H Kamron Winston 3 run (Christian Dorsey two point conversation) 11:54 2Q
B Ray Bell 47 pass from Kariyen Goins (Vegara kick failed) 8:40 2Q
B Daraell Preston 1 run (Vegara kick) 6:49 3Q
B Alex Villareal 34 run (Vegara kick failed) 4:26 3Q
B CJ Calhoun 17 pass from Alex Villareal (Vegara kick) 4:50 4Q
B H
First downs 0 0
Total yards 270 166
Turnovers 1 2
Rushing 204 115
Passing yards 66 51
Com/Att 4-6 6-22
Penalties 0 0
Fumbles 1 0
INT 0 2
Brookshire Royal 31, Danbury 0
B 6 16 9 0
D 0 0 0 0
Scoring summary
BR John Lewis 38 pass from AJ Ball (Axel Guzman kick failed) 7:47 1Q
BR Safety 11:52 2Q
BR Joseph Comeaux 59 run (Guzman kick) 9:09 2Q
BR Comeaux 3 run (Guzman Kick) 5:23 2Q
BR Comeaux 20 run (kick failed) 7:45 3Q
BR Guzman 34 FG 2:58 3Q
D BR
First downs 6 13
Total yards 92 389
Turnovers 3 1
Rushing 30-92 29-270
Passing yards 0 119
Com/Att 0-6-0 5-11-1
Penalties 11-100 15-140
Fumbles 4-3 2-1
INT 0 0
Individual leaders:
Rushing: D, Cooper Lynch 15-87; BR, Comeaux 11-164
Passing: D, Levi Flora 0-6, 0 yards; BR, Ball 4-7, 117 yards
Receiving: BR Lewis 1-38, Jeremiah Venson 2-22
