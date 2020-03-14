EL CAMPO — The Columbia Roughnecks are one win away from the championship after beating Homeschool Christian Youth Association, 12-8, on Friday afternoon at Legacy Fields.
With most of the local sports schedules shut down because of the COVID-19, Columbia-Brazoria ISD allowed the ’Necks to finish out the El Campo Baseball Tournament this weekend.
The Roughnecks needed their bats to overcome a couple of deficits against a Warrior team that also had quite a punch at the plate. The teams combined for 18 hits in the 4 1/2-inning timed contest.
Despite a rocky start , Kade Reynolds went the distance for the win, hurling 99 pitches with three strikeouts, two walks, two hit batsmen and allowing 10 hits.
Columbia fell behind in the top of the first, 2-0, with a sacrifice fly by Brayton Cardwell bringing in a run and a passed ball allowing another.
There was a quick answer by the ’Necks in the bottom half with four runs off four hits. Back-to-back infield hits by Larry Nunley and Reynolds quickly had Columbia in scoring position with runners on the corners. Trayce Quisenberry singled to left field to cut the deficit in half, 2-1.
Warriors’ starter Justan Autry allowed a standup double to Nick Cardwell that plated two more runs for a 3-2 Roughneck lead. With one out, Kameron Craig lifted a high fly ball to left field that scored Cardwell from third for the 4-2 advantage.
HCYA copied the feat in the top of the second with four runs on four hits and two errors to retake the lead, 6-4. Micah Davis’ triple to the right field gap cleared the bases to give the Warriors a 5-4 lead. A single by Isaac Engibous to left field scored Davis.
Columbia unleashed 10 batters in the bottom half, with seven of them scoring off four hits and two errors. The first three batters, Jeremiah Vogel, Tate Thrasher and Nunley reached to load the bases.
One out later, Quisenberry plinked a slow roller in front of the catcher and a sliding Vogel beat the ball to home plate. With the bases still juiced, Cardwell unloaded on a 1-1 throw from Autry, driving it to the left field wall to score two more runs. Another run came in on an errant throw to the catcher and the ’Necks led 8-6.
Garrett Irwin’s fly ball to center field made it 9-6, and a Blake Seiler single to left scored a runner from second for a 10-6 lead. With Seiler at second base, he took off for third base, but the catcher’s throw sailed over the third baseman to allow him to score and put Columbia up 11-6.
HCYA closed the gap to 11-8 in the third with three hits and two runs, but Reynolds allowed only one hit to the Warriors in their final two at-bats. Reynolds benefits from quality defense behind him, including a big double play in the fourth.
Columbia scored its final run in the bottom of the fourth.
The Roughnecks (10-2-1) will face El Campo at 1 p.m. today, with the winner taking on Brazosport in the championship game at 3:15 p.m.
