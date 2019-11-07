CLUTE — It’s the last game of the season for the Buccaneers, and they’re intent on doing all they can to end it with their first win.
The Brazoswood Bucs (0-6, 0-9) head to the Alief Hastings Bears (1-5, 3-6) at 7 p.m. today at LeRoy Crump Stadium in a District 23-6A matchup.
“Practice has been great; we’re fired up to get a win this week and carry that over to the off-season,” Brazoswood head football coach Danny Youngs said. “They’re fully focused on what we have to do.”
The teams are at the bottom of the district in defense, with Hastings giving up 334 yards per game and the Bucs giving up 416. Offensively, the Buccaneers have been struggling all season, but Youngs has some things in mind he hopes will produce explosive plays.
“We plan to put in a couple wrinkles on offense and we just have to execute,” Youngs said. “We can make the plays.”
Hastings has a dual-threat quarterback in Caleb Bowman, who’s thrown for 416 yards and two touchdowns while also running for 535 yards and seven touchdowns. He has split time under center with Terrance Thomas, who’s thrown for 436 yards and four touchdowns.
The most frequent target is Kollin Jackson, who has 24 receptions for 408 yards and four touchdowns, ranking him fifth in the district in yards and fourth in catches.
“They have some talented players on their team,” Youngs said. “(Bowman) might not play and (Thomas) is someone that’s played pretty well.”
Bucs quarterback Trace Thompson will make his fourth start of the season for Brazoswood. He’s completed 53 percent of his passes and has thrown for 110 yards and a touchdown in three games.
The sophomore has time to grow into the position with two years of eligibility left, but for many of his teammates, it will be the last time they put on Buccaneer blue.
“It will be a very emotional time for our guys that are playing their last football game,” Youngs said. “If you’ve ever been an athlete in a sport, you know how it feels after you know you’ve played your last game.”
The Buccaneers haven’t won a game this season, but if they win this game, they will not finish last in the district, pushing the Bears into that spot.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.