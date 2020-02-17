The Brazoswood Buccaneer wrestling team ventured to the Class 6A Region III Tournament this weekend at the Merrell Center in Katy.
The top four from each weight class advanced to state in Austin, but only three Bucs were able to advance to the second day of the tournament. The rest all competed and were eliminated on day one.
In the 120-pound class, freshman Samuel Mcleod (1-6) was pinned by Christian Lopez from Houston Westside in his opening match. He then lost to Nicolas Lopez from Cypress Ranch on a pin to get eliminated.
Senior Nathanel Reyna (28-12) also lost both his first two matches in the 132s, first to Bridgeland’s Nicholas Cordova in an 11-4 decision and then was decisioned again, 8-1 this time by Henry Walker Jr. from Cypress Creek in consolations; Tobyn Sweazea (16-11) was pinned by Ethan Kallis from Katy Taylor in the 160 category and lost by majority decision, 18-9 to Avante Williams from Cypress Park; Caiden Roberts (20-12) represented the 170-class losing to Keshawn Higgins from Katy on a pin, but Roberts bounced back to pin Joe Rojas from Houston Heights.
Still alive, Roberts was then pinned by Austin Bunton from Morton Ranch to end his season. Finally for the Bucs’, 195-pound junior Keaton Davenport (7-12) was pinned by Jayden Turner from Cinco Ranch and by Xavier Salazar from Jersey Village.
For the Lady Bucs, five made it to the regional with none advancing to Saturday.
Savea Cunningham (11-13) was in the 95-pound class and wrestled three times, first getting pinned by Melissa Cifuentes from Cypress Springs, but then coming back to pin Tayloranne Worley out of Kingwood. But then Cunningham was pinned by Dana Ruiz from Cypress Park to end her season.
In the 102-class, Arianna Bardsley (5-17) was pinned by Amanda Mcaleavey from Cypress Creek and then lost a close decision, 2-1, to Kiya Hampton from Humble; Jasmine McCaskill (7-16) wrestled in the 119s, but was pinned by Djin Box from Katy and then Jaelyn Mahoney, Atascocita; 128s, Angela Huffman (8-16) saw her season end after getting pinned by Olivia Mottley, but then pinning Lauren Ramirez to remain alive. In Huffman’s next match she was pinned by Katy Seven Lakes’ Danielle Miller; Vera Mae Gonzalez (17-10) was in the 148s and was pinned by Liliann Gomez from Botelho, but Gonzalez came back in the consolation and pinned Houston Bellaire’s Leyla Mejia.
Gonzalez had a third match, but was pinned by Lauren Collins from Katy Tompkins.
