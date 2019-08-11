Looking for their first victory of the voleyball season, the Columbia Lady Necks traveled to Van Vleck on Friday and swept the Lady Leps, 25-13, 25-22, 25-13.
Columbia is now 1-1 on the season with several Lady ’Necks playing well in the nondistrict matchup.
Kill leaders for Columbia were Kirsten Bragg with five, and Alexis Presley and Claire Kondra each had four. Jada Rhoades recorded 16 assists to lead the team and Bragg and Myriah Wessells each contributed five. Jayda Martinez led in digs with 23, with Bragg coming up with 15, Kondra 14 and Wessells 11.
Martinez also led in serve/receives with eight, Bragg finished with five and Kendall McNett and Wessells each had three. Kondra led the team with five serves and Alexis Presley had the lone block for the Lady Necks.
Columbia will be on the road Tuesday to showdown against the Tidehaven Lady Tigers.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.