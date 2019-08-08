COLUMBIA COACHES Brent Mascheck Head coach/offensive line Buddy Hardin Offensive coordinator/quarterbacks Javarris Williams Running backs Greg Raley Assistant head coach/offensive line Jacob Harton Offensive line Jake Carr Wide receivers/special teams coordinator Earnest Pena Defensive coordinator/inside linebackers Sean Cook Defensive ine Bo Lister Defensive line Michael Denbow Outside linebackers Anthony Smith Cornerbacks Willis Johnson Safeties
WEST COLUMBIA
H eaded into his fourth season, Brent Mascheck is pretty excited about having the core of his Columbia Roughnecks football squad returning for the 2019 season.
Three days into training camp, and there is already a buzz at Griggs Field.
“I tell you what, the excitement and the energy the players came with has been really good,” Mascheck said. “Our summer strength/conditioning was the best attendance since I’ve been here, and you could tell the difference.”
With an experienced group returning, guided by assistant coaches who have been along with Mascheck for the ride, everyone came to practices this week ready to work, the head coach said.
“We are throwing some new stuff at them and we are bringing back an experienced ball club, so we are hitting the ground running,” Mascheck said. “The great teams keep grinding day by day, getting better day by day, and that is our key. So far we are very pleased.”
Not everything will be the same, though.
“Offensively, we are going back to our roots, more of the Wing-T style of attack, so we’ve made some changes there. The players have adapted to it well,” Mascheck said. “On the defensive side of the ball, we are looking at a couple of secondary looks just because of all the spread teams we play. Eight of the 10 teams we are facing this year are spread teams, so we need to give them different looks.
“But right now it is about the fundamentals and making sure we are doing all the small things right. We felt like last year we lost some close games and felt it came down to fundamentals. So we are challenging our players mentally so we don’t have breakdowns during games.”
After missing the playoffs the past two seasons, Mascheck and company want to get beyond that hump.
“The No. 1 thing that we want is to get our conditioning and we are trying to get them in tip-top conditioning,” he said. “The No. 2 thing is just improve daily with fundamentals, which might be taking the right steps or making the right reads defensively. In the secondary, we just want to know where they are supposed to be, because last year we feel like we beat ourselves too many times. So we are focusing on the little things.”
The Roughnecks will have a short intrasquad workout starting at 10 a.m. Saturday at Griggs Field before a three-team scrimmage Aug. 16 with Brookshire Royal and Boling at Griggs Field.
Those should be a good test as the coaches sort out some position battles.
“There is always a younger kid who’s made some improvement over the summer, and we have a couple in a sophomore and junior that are fighting to take a position against a returning letterman,” Mascheck said. “That is great, and as coaches, that makes us happy. We are going to have to make some tough decisions, because some of these young players are hungry. We are having some competition at lot of key positions.”
The Roughnecks will host Victoria East at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 30 at Griggs Field to open its 2019 campaign.
