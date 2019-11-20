ANGLETON
I t has finally taken shape in Angleton where at times the team’s play will resemble that of their head coach.
For Dominique Thomas, a former Angleton Ladycat All-State performer, the Ladycats have found some footing and are now showing it on the court.
In Tuesday’s home game against Channelview, four starters scored in double digits to help Angleton to improve to 2-1 on the season after its 60-24 rout of the Lady Falcons.
“I think after all the years of wanting, they finally realized that they could only want it so much, so they had to go do,” Thomas said afterward. “I gave them a piece of paper and they wrote down their goals for the season, and we put them in the locker room and now it is accountability time. Whatever goals they wrote, now they have to go do that.”
They certainly did as the Ladycats looked in midseason form up and down the court without so much as gasping for air.
On both sides of the court, all five on the court were working, either by trying to put the ball in the hoop or helping out on defense.
An assist from senior point guard Dezaree Walker to K’Mory Price finally got Angleton on the scoreboard with 5:18 left in the first period. Lady Falcons De’Neisha Winslow tied it up, but that was as close as they came all night.
Angleton went on an 11-0 run, with Price adding three more points, Walker scoring a couple of buckets, and Rebecca Bryant and Adriana Chavez each getting a bucket for a 13-2 lead after one quarter.
The pace in the second quarter just got quicker for the Ladycats as they continued pushing the ball on offense and were all over opponents on defense including a full-court press.
“No matter what through the ups and downs, highs and lows of a game, what we can’t lose is the defensive intensity,” Thomas said. “They must have the want to play defense and want to help their teammate and want to watch their teammate score.”
Walker launched a couple of long treys in the quarter with Chavez getting one of her own. There were also five assists in the period..
By halftime after going 6-of-12 from the field in the second quarter, Angleton headed into the locker room up 30-17.
The Ladycats did not let up in the second half as the defense only allowed seven more points. Channelview only put up 11 shots in the second half to Angleton’s 43.
Scoring in double digits were Ladycat starters Walker, Chavez, Price and Chaney, each with 11 points.
Thomas looked like she was relaxing on the sideline admiring the work her Ladycats had put in for the past few months.
“I’ve always been aggressive, and I have tried to teach them to do it under control,” Thomas said. “It seems to be taking.”
Starting Thursday, Angleton will be tested against tough competition at the Texas Invitational Tournament.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.