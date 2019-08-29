ANGLETON — Head football coach Jason Brittain is confident Angleton’s talent will keep his team competitive as it gains experience, starting with Friday night’s season-opening contest at Wildcat Stadium.
Brittain and the Wildcats to launch the 2019 campaign at 7 p.m. Friday against Kingwood Park, a team they dominated in a pair of meetings last season — winning 63-13 in the regular season and 55-32 in the bidistrict round of the playoffs.
“We’re pretty familiar with them,” Brittain said. “We know they have a pretty good offense returning and new defensive coordinator.”
This will be Brittain’s second year at the helm, leading the Wildcats to a 10-2 record, including a a 6-1 mark and second-place finish in District 10-5A Division I. A 28-21 loss to Hutto in the area round ended the Wildcats’ 2018 season.
With seven starters returning, the Wildcats will lean on senior running back Jordan Scott-Jones, who ran for more than 1,200 yards and 13 touchdowns last season. Also look for junior JT Anderson and senior Cameron Stone in the backfield as Brittain wants different guys to touch the football in their offense.
“We like to spread the ball around and keep the defense on their toes with our speed and misdirection,” Brittain said.
Senior Justus Mayon takes over at quarterback for the Wildcats. He has played in the same offense since junior high and runs it extremely well, Brittain said.
On the defensive side of the ball, Brittain likes what he has.
“We really feel like we have a lot of experience up front,” he said. “We have some good players that are smart and even though some don’t have a lot of experience, the only way you get that is playing a game.”
Strong line play will be important against Kingwood Park, which features senior running back Desmond Benjamin and senior wide receiver Canen Adrian among eight returning starters on offense. Adrian is a shifty receiver who had 622 yards and eight touchdowns last year, and Benjamin is a bruising back who could wear down a defense with his 220-pound frame.
“They have a slot receiver (Adrian) that we think is a really good football player,” Brittain said. “They have two backs that do a good job running the football, and they’ll be tough to stop.”
Kingwood Park improved as it went along last season to finish 6-5, including 5-2 in district play.
