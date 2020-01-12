LAKE JACKSON
Exc eptional athletes showed their athleticism on the football field in 2019 and some of those made The Facts’ All-Southern Brazoria County Football team by receiving some individual honors.
It’s a wide range of players where some will step up to play at the next level in the coming season. Others will return in hopes of getting better for next year.
Named offensive player of the year was Sweeny senior wide receiver Justice Clemons along with senior teammate Trayvon Brooks as defensive player of the year.
Also named were Angleton senior, Cameron Stone as utility player of the year; Brazosport senior, Daraell Preston was punter of the year; Juan Rosas from Columbia was kicker of the year and Sweeny’s Xavier Woods took home the newcomer of the year award.
OFFENSE
Now Clemons’ senior year didn’t start exactly how he thought it would, winding up suspended for the first two games.
“I just need to keep my strong mental focus and go from there,” Clemons said. “I need to be smarter about certain things.”
It seems he learned a lesson because on the field he was nothing but exceptional, finishing with 32 receptions for 855 yards and running the ball for 209 yards, scoring a total of 11 touchdowns.
“The season didn’t start how I wanted it because I got into some trouble, but I was pleased with the year overall because I gave it my all,” Clemons said. “I could tell how my opponents respected me because they played so far off of me. Whenever they played 10 yards off me we’d hit them with a quick route, make a move and go with it.”
A four-year varsity player for the Bulldogs, Clemons averaged 95 yards a game with a 26.7 yards for each reception average. Besides returning kickoffs and punts, Clemons also had 28 tackles while on the secondary.
“When I came in as a freshman, I had to get used to it, because I used to be the smallest. But then I started working out and became the strongest and fastest on the team,” Clemons said. “After the grind, it kind of became easy for me. “
Though the football season is over, Clemons hopes to make it two years in a row to the UIL Track and Field State Meet in the long jump after getting a silver medal in the Class 4A event last May.
DEFENSE
Brooks was a terror on the defensive side of the ball in 2019 against Sweeny’s opponents. With 90 total tackles with three sacks, 12 tackles for loss and averaging 8.2 tackles per game, Brooks excelled off the defensive line.
“I really liked the chemistry that this team had this past season,” Brooks said. “But I just enjoyed every portion of the season. I tried to be the best force that I could for my team. I ran around a lot but I tried to make sure that I did everything possible to put pressure on the quarterback or make stops.”
He also had eight hurries on the quarterback and 17 yards of lost yardage on his sacks. He also had a fumble recovery and a blocked field goal during the season.
“I just had a lot of good coaching especially with losing weight and improv ing my speed,” Brooks said.
UTILITY
One of the most versatile players in the area was Angleton senior Cameron Stone, who was selected as utility player of the year for playing defensive back, wide receiver, running back and special teams.
“It was quite the experience for me this past season, I wasn’t a team captain, but I was a big leader on the team and knew my role,” Stone said.
He enjoyed being on the field so often.
“It was different and I could just think of other players who played in front of me, how they felt to be counted on a lot,” Stone said. “Just by taking on different roles was hard, but worth it for me.”
At 5-foot-10, 175 pounds, Stone had 38 tackles with two interceptions and seven pass breakups for the season. He also caught six passes for 127 yards and three touchdowns. Stone also averaged 18.2 per punt return on nine punts, totaling 127 yards.
“It was fun, but I was just glad to be there to help out the team,” he said. “I really enjoyed being that guy that they counted on. I love playing defense more and more so playing with the brotherhood and just by getting along with everyone on the team was quite an experience for me.”
Next season, Stone will suit up for the Wyoming Cowboys.
“Since signing, I’ve thought a lot about it, but if you want to play football, it doesn’t matter where it is at,” Stone said. “It’s still football.”
PUNTER
In many ways, Brazosport’s Preston stood out on the football field, whether it was running over a defender or making a crushing tackle. At the next level, Preston wants back on defense, but for this team, he also stood out as a punter.
“I really didn’t put to much effort in punting,” Preston said. “I just started punting my junior year and it just came easy to me. Coach just asked if I wanted to punt, and I’ve been doing it since.”
He certainly has, averaging 46.8 per boot.
“For me it just seemed easy and it was fun watching those punts go far,” he said.
But Preston was utilized as a defensive end as a sophomore and recorded more than 60 tackles on the field with constant pressure on the backfield. These last two seasons, Preston was mostly used as running back, galloping for more than 1,400 yards on the ground.
“I’d rather play defense because I enjoy hitting and for me. It just seems like more fun playing defense,” Preston said.
But if for whatever team he suits up for next season, he can punt as well.
Preston will throw the shot put and run some running events in the upcoming track and field season for the Exporters.
KICKER
A soccer player growing up, Rosas started kicking footballs as a seventh-grader. In the last two seasons, he’s mostly kicked for the Columbia Roughnecks.
This past season, Rosas was 41-of-43 extra points, along with four field goals including a 37-yarder.
“This was a fun experience but a difficult one at the same time because I always had to choose between soccer and football,” Rosas said. “It’s been a fun experience kicking. I still remember when I first kicked in seventh grade, I didn’t know what I was supposed to do.”
Obviously kicking a different ball in a different manner could throw anyone off, but after numerous practice kicks, Rosas got a handle on it.
“I really enjoyed kickoffs the most because everything is happening. The band is playing, the adrenaline is just going and everyone in the stands is standing and watching,” Rosas said. “For me, it was just an experience to go through that. Even with the extra points or field goals, everyone is watching you and I thought that was awesome.”
Now comes the difficult choice as he goes through his soccer season with the Roughnecks.
“That is a thing for me, not really knowing which to select,” he said.
NEWCOMER
Experiencing Sweeny Bulldog varsity as a freshman was quite an eye-opener for the 5-foot-3, 140-pounder. But it was one Woods appreciated after getting the starting nod in the backfield as a sophomore.
This past season, the gifted tailback went for 879 rushing yards on 152 carries to go with eight touchdowns on the ground. He averaged 5.8 yards a carry with his longest run from scrimmage going for 74 yards and a touchdown in the season opener against Grand Oaks in an overtime victory.
“I actually did better than I thought that I would do on the football field,” Woods said. “I had a main reason to be on the field to gain yards and score during a game.”
Realizing he has to work on some things, including getting bigger and stronger, Woods is ready for the grind.
In track and field, Woods will run some relays along with the 100- and 200-meter races.
