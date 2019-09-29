ANGLETON
Nestled between the Angleton Wildcat baseball facility and Wildcat Stadium, where the football and soccer teams play, the Angleton swim team is replacing an almost four-decade-old natatorium with the Angleton Aquatic Center.
The Angleton Wildcat swim team will debut its new home Tuesday when it hosts Alvin Shadow Creek in a dual meet.
“The No. 1 thing the pool has done is it’s given us the opportunity to expand our programming,” Angleton swim coach Daniel Huffman said, including adding diving for the first time in year. “It’s allowed us to program to the junior high level and sixth-grade swimming as an elective and also our seventh- and eighth-grade athletic periods.
“It’s also allowed us for different options in our training because of our deeper water, and greater amount of space which will allow us to continue to grow into the future where we’ve not maxed out our ability to break kids in the pool with what we have.”
Huffman has been part of the process in determining what Angleton ISD would include in its $9.5 million bond for the new center.
“So we went around the Houston area looking at different facilities to the way the pool was designed to the way the building was designed so that it would work for our swimmers,” Huffman said. “I’ve been on site from the time we broke ground, so I’ve seen it built from the time we were digging a hole to laying concrete to doing all of the finishes. There have been different days during the last year where I’ve taken pictures and videos and posted them on social media and sending them out to parents, coaches to say, ‘Wow, look at what today looks like.’”
The Angleton Aquatic Center has both indoor and outdoor facilities.
“Angleton ISD looked at the most cost-effective way to give the best product to our swimmers, divers and water polo players,” Huffman said. “When you look at the cost for an indoor facility for the size that we had, it was way beyond from what we could afford. So when we stopped and thought about shrinking the size of the pool, or do we take the top off? We decided that based on the region we live in … there are multiple places that are swimming year-round with outdoor pools. Our pool is heated and cool throughout the year, so it maintains a constant temperature. We made the decision that the size of the pool outweighed the roof over the pool.”
The 60-meter by 25-yard swimming pool holds 890,000 gallons of water. It includes two moveable bulk heads to segment two to three different aquatic areas for multiple programs to use it at the same time. It is surrounded by a 20-foot pool deck all the way around with bleachers to sit 500 spectators and an 8,000-square-foot support building that includes restrooms, janitorial service, coach offices, locker rooms and a weight room.
“We will have the ability to host high school dual meets, invitationals, USA swim meets — both short course and long course — along with the ability to run one long course like you see in the Olympics,” Huffman said. “We can also run two pools simultaneously. Coming in October, we have invitationals that have about 400 athletes that will visit Angleton, and in April, another one that will have 500 to 600 athletes.”
Pristine looking, Angleton ISD spent every penny making sure it was done right, Huffman said. That includes the processes people don’t see.
“Our filtration system allows us to pump 2,000 gallons per minute, which means we turn over the entire body of water about every four hours,” Huffman said. “We use what is called a media filter rather than a general sand filter, which is the most efficient filter on the market today. Instead of wasting 18,000 gallons of water once a week during backwash, we only lose 1,800 gallons every other month. We also utilize a UV filter that eliminates 99 percent of all containments and utilize six Big Bopper heat pumps that will both heat and cool our pool so that in the month of August our water temperature is always 80 degrees and in month of January and February it will still be 80 degrees.”
Another key element to the facility is Angleton swimmers can now work out in their own building.
“Not only does the weight room provide the opportunity for all of our groups equal time in the weight room on a weekly basis,” Huffman said, “it has even allowed some overflow from other sports like baseball and track that have been coming in to use it to help alleviate some of the overcrowding at the high school weight room.
“The system that we have now is amazing, our swimmers are doing great work and we are helping them to become better athletes, which translates into faster times in the water.”
There is also a reception area inside for meetings and gatherings. Plus, the Angleton swimmers also have their own area where they can congregate.
“There is a large-screen TV that scrolls announcements and can also be used through a computer system to have classes where our swimmers can watch videos and discuss different things,” Huffman said. “We can literally do a wet class inside the building on the wall.”
Angleton athletics director Jason Brittain is pleased with the outcome.
“I know they toured a lot of different facilities to figure out what was going to be best for us,” Brittain said. “Just going through there is something that definitely our swimming program, our community and our athletic department is really proud of. It’s state of the art and probably one of the nicer facilities at this point in our district.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.