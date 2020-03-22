Instead of hearing the clinging of baseball bats for a Little League season, as young players prepare the aluminum sticks will sit idle in their bags for awhile.
Little League Baseball and Texas District 18, they are continuing to hold off the season until May 11. The last message for both organizations was posted Monday on their websites.
Most of the Little Leagues here in southern Brazoria County were getting ready or had already started playing some Little League games.
ANGLETON
With first-year president Brett Jensen in charge, they were getting ready to kickoff the season Wednesday through May 23.
“I’ve been a part of many other programs and this is my 19th year in sports programs, but my second or third year on the baseball board,” Jensen said. “I’ve seen a lot of crazy things, but man this is crazy. All of the information is trickling down from Williamsport and District 18 at this moment, and our first delay was April 6 and here a couple of days ago it is now May 11.”
There were 495 players who signed up for Angleton this season allocated among 42 teams. From T-ball to Junior League, Angleton was ready for a big year which included three Junior League teams, the most they’ve ever had.
Angleton also was going to interleague play with Danbury.
“So we’ve been trying to figure out what this means for us as far as a season is concerned,” Jensen said. “Williamsport has not closed down with hopes of a season and they are looking at some possibilities of doing some smaller seasons running into summer. They are also allowing us to get creative of doing some tournament- style seasons. But right now, nothing is official except the date of May 11.”
Even as a board, the league isn’t allowed to get together.
“So there are no meetings between us, just conference calls just to see what we can figure out,” Jensen said. “I am technically not working but most on the board are. So I do have time to try to figure some different options for us to go forward. I am holding out for at least a short season to play.”
BRAZORIA
Unfortunately for Brazoria Little League, its 70th season has been put on hold.
“It was going to be an exciting season because we were going to have a huge opening day planned,” first-year Little League President Jeremy Kellog said. “We tore down our old concession and built a new one, so it was going to be an exciting year for us. But this cornavirus kind of sidetracked us a bit.”
Kellog replaced Wade Wilkinson, who served as president for eight years.
“So far its been challenging and I have been on the board for six years and previous to that 18 years in Little League coaching my son,” Kellog said. “It’s been exciting, but nail biting at the same time with all of this. But according to Little League International in Williamsport, they are telling us we are going to have a season even if it’s late and I am happy to hear that.”
With T-ball all the way to 14-year-old Junior Leaguers, Brazoria was suppose to celebrate its opening ceremony Thursday.
“This year the growth continued for our Little League with more work to our fields and the new concession stand,” Kellog said. “During that opening ceremony celebration we were going to have a District 18 home run derby, which would be open to the 23 leagues in our district and would have been quite a 70th year celebration for us. We still plan on doing it, but we’ll have to revise schedules.”
At last count, 129 players were expected to be playing in Brazoria this season.
“We showed about a 10 percent growth from last year, and I think that with the floods a few years ago it tapered off with some moving out and homes destroyed,” he said. “But with the new changes to the league, I think people and families have just taken to the interest in the league.”
DANBURY
Another first-year president is Danbury’s Shane Jennings.
The league that had signed 80 players to participate with seven teams from Machine Pitch to 13- to 14-year-olds participating in Junior League. This league was suppose to open Friday and play until mid-May.
“As a board we are staying in contact on a daily basis just to see what new is going on and trying to balance everything from Williamsport,” Jennings said. “I will be talking to Brent from Angleton Little League just to hash over some ideas on how we can do this if it restarts on May 11.”
Like most, Jennings is not only worried about Little League, but what is happening around the world.
“It’s been different trying to get ahold of this new reality and keeping kids at home and trying to move them forward with their education, plus keeping them healthy,” he said. “But we are getting some family time which is good, but hoping for some normalcy again.”
FREEPORT
Opening ceremonies for Freeport Little League were set to be March 28, with games starting the week before and ending the season on May 16. Now they are surrounded by uncertainty.
“We are just hoping that the kids will get an opportunity to play a season or half a season,” Freeport Little League president Albert Helms said. “If All-stars has to be canceled then so be it, just so long as the kids get to get on the field and participate.”
With players from T-ball to the Majors participating, Freeport Little League had 110 players signed up for the season.
“We’ve had quite a drop off from enrollment the past few years and most of it is because of tournament ball,” Helms said. “It has been a big thing that has affected us the most. With them playing games on weekends, its affected us because that is when travel ball plays its tournaments so it makes it harder on our scheduling and players wanting to play during the week as well.”
Helms believes if May 11 is a startup date, then a season all the way to June 15 could work, mainly because All-Stars get started right after that.
LAKE JACKSON/CLUTE
This was a league that had already started playing its games.
“We were about three or four games into it in each division,” Little League president Joe Ham said. “We had our opening ceremonies, I was going to keep the season going when it was recommended to us to possibly think about closing up shop. But once District 18 said that Texas was shutting everything down, at that time I was going to limit it to practices and games that parents wanted to come to, but we had some forfeits because of a lack of participation that we could reschedule and leave most of this to the parents until the cities and the county started getting involved and shutting down things.”
The league opened play Feb. 22 and was going to play through May. There were 580 players signed up between the ages of 5 to 12 years old.
“My plan was to just pick up where we left off, so move forward with having games and if we don’t have enough players to play during the summer then we would consider rolling people’s registrations over to next season,” Ham said. “If some wanted to pull their kids out, then we would only give them half of their registration back, because we had already purchased uniforms, food for concessions and put out a lot of money back already this season.”
Ham and his family were coming off a spring break trip to Florida.
“We are doing great and came back from Disney World from spring break and were a bit worried having been in close proximity with people from all over the world,” Ham said. “But we are doing well just waiting for all of this to subside.”
SWEENY
Another league that was going to start playing games this week, planned to have opening ceremonies March 28. For Sweeny Little League the opening ceremonies plays a big part on not just the season but the future of the league.
“Our big thing with opening day was the barbecue fundraiser/silent auction which for us is our big fundraiser for the year,” returning Little League President Chris Coker said. “We may end up pushing that fundraiser to end of season if the start date on May 11 works out for everyone. Of course during that fundraiser everyone sells plates and each team makes a basket where everyone bids on them and we do pretty well. This fundraiser normally raises enough to keep our league afloat.”
With players from T-ball to Senior League play for 14-to 15-year-olds, this league is on the uprise.
“Our league is the biggest its ever been, we had 260 kids which is disappointing in a way because of all of this,” Coker said. “But no one knows for sure how this is going to play out. If they allow us to play in May, we will push it into the summer and I hate to say it, but I don’t care if we have All-stars, I just want all of the kids to have a season.”
Like most, Coker is trying to stay occupied during this difficult time.
“We’ve been staying around the house and the kids are doing some projects around the house that we’ve put off,” he said. “It is a weird time for everybody, no on can escape what is going on right now around the world. We are all in the same boat.”
WEST COLUMBIA
West Columbia Little League as it kicked off March 2 with just about 200 players on board.
From T-ball players to 12 years old, this league was looking to play into May, but now like most is awaiting a hopeful startup date.
“We are waiting to see what District 18 suggests and really are hoping for a short season from May until June,” West Columbia Little League first-year president, Coby Wallace said. “We have a great board, previous presidents still on board and this is year five on the board for me. Because of the board that we have its been relatively easy for me in my first year so far.”
A pastor at West Oaks Church in West Columbia, Wallace is staying pretty busy.
“I am actually pulling double duty and trying to make decisions for two groups in general and do as much as we can,” Wallace said.
