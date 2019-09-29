Brazoswood’s cross country team found itself on unfamiliar ground Saturday at the Brenham Hillacious Meet, tackling terrain they can’t find back home.
“It was a real tough course, maybe the toughest we’ll ever have,” Bucs head cross country coach Michael Tummins said. “The course was one big loop and we didn’t get a chance to call out to our runners throughout the race, but they did great.”
The Lady Bucs varsity finished fifth out of 28 total teams behind a second-place finish by Madison Habeck, whose time of 19 minutes, 35 seconds set a new personal record. Also scoring points for Brazoswood were Julia Simon, 22nd in 21:31; Lilly Cole, 28th in 21:56; Anna Tyree, 50th, in 22:52; and Kayla Goff, 68th in 23:23.
“It’s encouraging where we’re at. We want our runners to be challenged every week and close the gap between us and other elite teams,” Tummins said. “Madison went from fourth to second in the last 400 meters. She’s the only senior for the girls and they all did really well.”
Brenham is known for it’s rolling hills and uneven terrain Brazoria County rarely sees.
The Bucs varsity finished eighth place out of 33 teams. Leo Perez led the team with a time of 17 minutes, 14 seconds and 24th-place finish. His teammates counting toward team points were Sam Whitmarsh, 27th, in 17:16; Riley Kuhlman, 34th, in 17:35; Manuel Gonzalez, 35th, in 18:13; and Ed Franklin, 80th, in 18:19.
The Bucs will head next to the Nike South Cross Country Invitational at 7:30 a.m. Saturday at The Woodlands High School. It will be a 5k race.
“We always try and get these kids facing elite competition. We want them to grow into an elite level program and we’re slowly building to that,” Tummins said.
