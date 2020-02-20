GIRLS BASKETBALL
The Sweeny Lady Bulldogs lost their Class 4A Region III bidistrict matchup Tuesday against Houston Yates, 95-36.
Asha Strauther and Skylar Bess each had nine points to lead Sweeny. Alecia King scored eight, Anna Green had six and Ashley Dailey scored four points.
Sweeny finished the season 10-18 overall.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Ships win to force seeding contest
The Brazosport Exporters got an 86-53 victory against Sweeny on the road Tuesday in District 24-4A.
It was the final district game of the season and the Exporters finished tied with Columbia for second place at 4-4.
Brazosport and Columbia will decide the seedings Friday in a one-game matchup at Brazoswood’s Performance Gym.
Raleen Bell lit up the scoreboard for 34 points against Sweeny as Brazosport improved to 11-12 overall for the season.
GIRLS SOCCER
Ladycats post shutout
The Angleton Ladycats handled Fort Bend Hightower on the road with an 8-0 shutout Tuesday to start the second half of District 24-5A play.
In their first meeting back on Jan. 14, the Ladycats pulled out a 1-0 win.
Sophomore Sunflower Hudgeons erupted for five goals in the match. Single goals were by Aleesa Castor, Alyssa Briones and Olivia Smith.
Assists went to Abby Cruz with two, and Frida Lundquist, Meagan Carroll and Abby Nett each with one.
Goalkeepers Maddie Lofland and Morgan Hill split time in the net, with Lofland coming up with a save.
Angleton improved to 7-1-1 in district play and will host fourth-place Alvin Shadow Creek (5-4-0) at Wildcat Field on Friday.
Lady Ships get best of Sharks: With a one-game lead in District 24-4A, the Brazosport Lady Ships blanked Palacios on Monday at Hopper Field, 5-0.
The district’s leading scorer, Samantha Gracia (18 goals), had a hat trick and Haley Nanez and Karely Alamanza had a goal each. Michelle Ostorga and Cloey Cantu each had an assist.
Now 5-1 in district and 9-6-1 overall, the Lady Ships will host winless El Campo (0-2-0) at Hoppser Field on Saturday.
BOYS SOCCER
Bulldogs beat Bay City
The Sweeny Bulldogs remained in fourth place in District 24-4A after Monday’s 2-1 victory against Bay City.
It was a late victory for the Bulldogs as they knotted the match with three minutes remaining on a Carlos Jurado rocket into the net. A header from Justin Garner off a corner kick from Miguel Ramirez put it away with 33 seconds remaining.
Sweeny (4-2-0, 11-7) will head to third-place Columbia this Saturday.
SOFTBALL
Lady ’Necks win
Columbia opened its 2020 season Tuesday with a 10-3 home win against visiting El Campo.
An explosive sixth inning in which the Lady Necks plated seven runs broke the game open. Haylie Oakes, Braylynn Henderson, Addyson Marshall and Makayla Campbell each had RBIs in the frame. Campbell had a home run in her at-bat.
Henderson (1-0) went the distance in the circle, allowing nine hits and three runs while striking out nine and walking one.
For the game, Columbia tallied nine hits, with junior Kayley Newby going 3-for-4. In the field, Mariah Velazquez had the most chances with nine.
Columbia (1-0) will head to the New Caney Tournament starting today.
Hits get Lady Ships victory: The Brazosport Lady Ships faced Van Vleck to open their season, coming away with a 5-1 victory Tuesday.
Tina Zuniga went 3-for-3 with a double and RBI; Ashley McClendon was 2-for-4 with a double; Jazelyn Peoples and Destini Turner were each 1-for-3 with an RBI; Breanna Brimmage and Tyra Dolly were 1-for-3; and Diamond Ellis was also 1-for-3 with two RBIs.
Erica Kaale was the winning pitcher.
Brazosport (1-0) will travel to the Goose Creek Memorial Tournament starting today.
Lady ’Neck JV drops game: El Campo was all over the Columbia junior varsity Tuesday, winning 9-1.
Columbia sophomore pitcher Ally Phillips had five strikeouts and allowed three hits.
Leading hitters were Phillips and Taliyah Bell each with one hit.
The Lady ’Necks will return next Tuesday to face Boling in Boling.
Bats help Lady Ship JV: Brazosport put together some hits for an 11-3 junior varsity victory Tuesday against Van Vleck.
Celest Aluiso was 2-for-2 with two RBIs; Amara Martinez and Kindra Lopez got a hit each and two RBIs; Kelby Petenbrink, Piper Sparkman and Lily Castillo were each 1-for-1 with an RBI; and Christine Leal finished 1-of-1 at the plate.
