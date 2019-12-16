ANGLETON — The Ugly Sweater 5K is in its second year of running and it brought out about 100 people to the holiday event.
“Everything went well. I’m super pleased with how the event went,” event organizer Lauren Stroud said. “We had a lot of great volunteers and staff that helped everything run smoothly.”
Boling High School cross country runner Ross Hough took first place in 19 minutes, 12.2 seconds. He won with a little more than a minute to spare over Brazosport College Gator Gallop winner Peter Fontenot, who came in second in 20:23.1.
“Last two weeks I’ve been running about 6 miles every day, just training to keep it up because I haven’t been running since cross country stopped,” Hough said. “I’ve been trying to get back to what I’ve been doing, get back to my normal self, and I came here and did good at this race.”
The first female runner to finish was Casandra Zamoralez, who crossed with a time of 23:26.4.
Top finishers in each male group were: 1-14, Peter Fontenot,Edward Villegas (24:52), Michael Hernandez (25:44); 15-19, Hough, Spencer Thornbug (22:05); 20-29, Mac Muraira (21:22); 30-39, Johnathan Van Sweden (20:34), Alex Neira (20:52), Mike Douillard (21:28); 40-49, Travis Townsend (22:45), Nathaniel Outcalt (26:38), Jim Summers (27:07), John Shoemaker (30:33); 50-59, Glenn Lamont (23:03), Noson Fontenot (27:07), Fred Garza (27:33); 60 and older Neira Enrique (27:02), Ruben Solis (28:09).
Top finishers in the female group were: 1-14, Vivian Ramirez (28:41), Elizabeth Fine (31:18); 15-19, Hannah Clingan (35:46); 20-29, Emma Davis (26:29), Kris Rugloski (27:01), Valeria Pena (28:27); 30-39, Zamoralez, Wendy Brost (24:32), Katrina Ashburn (29:48), Lisa Helwig (30:09); 40-49, Stephanie Clayton (27:00), Kim Forrest (27:28), Karin Slough (28:12); 50-59, Suzanne Dillinger (24:38), Susan Smith (25:21), Leslie Bateman (28:11), Laurie Fisher (28:42); 60 and older, Margaret Bachman (37:58), Carol Parker (38:46), Deborah Bohr (54:29).
With ugly sweaters galore, Ruben Solis’ sweater was one of the ones that stood out above the rest and was even named “Tackiest Sweater” for the day. But it wasn’t made by him, just someone special to him.
“My wife, she’s the artist in the family,” Solis said. “I just wear it.”
