ANGLETON
A big second quarter proved enough for Angleton to defeat the Lamar Consolidated Lady Mustangs, 68-58, on Tuesday night, but not enough to send the Ladycats into the postseason.
Angleton needed a win Tuesday night and some help from Manvel, which faced fourth-place Foster, to force a play-in game for the final playoff spot. The Lady Falcons took care of their own business and locked up the final postseason berth.
“We came in and it feels good to take care of the part that we could control. We knew we needed a win and were able to block out all the distractions and get it.” Angleton head coach Dominique Thomas said.
Coming into the second quarter, Angleton held only a 16-11 lead after a buzzer-beating three from the Lady Mustangs Hannah Humphrey. But the Ladycats responded by igniting their offense from the opening whistle of the second period.
Camron Cannon got the Lady Wildcats started with a three from the right wing. Shortly after, Dezaree Walker found some open court and delivered a bounce pass to Meshivia Mayberry under the basket for a layup.
Humphrey hit another three to try to slow the Angleton run, but a barrage of treys from the Ladycats answered. Adriana Chavez hit two from beyond the arc on the right wing and Carolyn Stallman added a three of her own to open a 39-20 lead.
By halftime, Angleton had built its advantage to 20 points, 44-24.
The Lady Mustangs started to make a run at the beginning of the third when Humphrey hit another three and followed by connecting on a pull-up jumper from mid-range. But Angleton’s defense stepped up, getting into the passing lanes for deflections and turning them into fast-break opportunities.
Walker led another fast break and threw a no-look pass to a streaking Selena Chaney for the layup and the foul as the play ignited the crowd. The assist was one of seven for Walker, whose vision set up numerous open looks for the Ladycats. Angleton withstood the Lady Mustangs’ surge and led 56-37 at the end of the third.
Lamar Consolidated wasn’t done, though, chipping away throughout the final eight minutes. Aliyah Solis caught fire after an early step-back three got her rolling as she hits 11 of her 13 came in the fourth.
A layup from Solis cut the game to single digits at 66-58, but with only a minute left, there wasn’t enough time to complete the comeback. K’mory Price was fouled on consecutive possessions and hit two free throws that provided the final margin.
“After that first quarter, I told the girls to just get a deflection,” Thomas said. “If your rotations are good, we can get those deflections and disrupt their offense. It worked and we opened up that big lead.”
The Lady Wildcats finish the season 16-9 overall and 9-7 in district.
