WEST COLUMBIA
Some leaders are born and others are created through experience and credibility. Columbia Lady Roughneck guard Jada Rhoades has grown into a leader as a four-year varsity letterman.
“She’s improved over the four years I’ve been here and knows what I want,” Columbia head coach Brett Nide said. “She’s been getting after it this year and has become an essential leader and captain for our team.”
Standing at 5-foot-3, Rhoades has done all the little things that don’t show up on the stat sheet, such as making sure everyone is in sync on the floor and playing solid defense. She’s confident in what she’s doing now, but that wasn’t the case when she first became a varsity player.
“My freshman year I was pretty nervous; I was the only one that was moved up to varsity,” Rhoades said. “I wish I was more aggressive. I used to just shoot threes and never went to the basket.”
She averages 5.6 points, 1.5 rebounds, and 1.5 steals per game this season and scored a season-high 13 points Dec. 10 against the Louise Lady Hornets.
“I was able to improve a lot through all four years and be a leader on the team,” Rhoades said. “My leadership and touch shots definitely improved the most since I’ve played here.”
Rhoades has been playing basketball since the fifth grade, a sport she picked up because of her mom and because she enjoyed watching it.
“My mom played basketball in high school and I liked watching it on tv,” Rhoades said. “My favorite teams are the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Lakers, but my favorite player is Steph Curry.”
Basketball isn’t the only sports she plays, being a three-sport athlete playing volleyball as a setter and softball as an outfielder.
Though she loves basketball and softball equally, softball has produced the sports memory she’s cherishes the most.
“When I was a freshman playing softball, I got moved up and got to play with my sister (Aaliyah Rhoades),” she said. “I was able to play a couple of games with her because she was a senior and I’ll never forget that.”
Rhoades isn’t sure she’ll play sports at the next level, but her school of choice would be Texas State.
“I’m not really sure yet. If I did I think I would try to play softball,” Rhoades said. “I want to go into the medical field, so I’m not sure if I could do both in school.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.