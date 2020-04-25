SWEENY — Bob Pyssen didn’t just build a football program at Sweeny High School, he built a football legacy.
The former Sweeny Bulldog athletic director and head football coach died April 18 in Boling. He was 79
“I actually went and saw coach Pyssen in February because I knew he was in poor health and if you look at Sweeny’s athletics in its history, other than the 1966 team, the greatest era happened in the Bob Pyssen regime,” former Sweeny Bulldog Tracy Simien said. “He always kept Sweeny on the cutting edge of stuff, always trying to make our programs better. He changed the attitude of the entire athletics program and there was a lot of pride. It was great to be a part of it.”
Pyssen coached the Bulldogs from 1980-84, compiling a 52-11 record. His tenure included a Class 3A state championship appearance in 1983, when the Bulldogs cored the second-most points in school history with 433.
Simien was a defensive end for Pyssen before playing for Texas Christian University and spending eight years in the NFL. He credited Pyssen for developing him into a successful football player and person.
“It was just respect. Coach Pyssen was the one coach that lit my fuse and inspired me to be greater,” Simien said. “He saw something in me that I never saw in myself. He was a fair man that treated you right, cared about kids and wanted to win.”
Simien praised Pyssen in his efforts to have his teams prepared to be tougher, more physical and playing with a sense of pride, he said.
Former Sweeny ISD Superintendent Randy Miksch was a defensive coordinator under Pyssen in 1983.
“I knew Coach Pyssen when he was at Boling when I played for him in high school, and he gave me my first opportunity to be a defensive coordinator,” Miksch said. “He was an assistant coach’s coach that let you coach and I really appreciated the way he trusted us. It was very important to have that trust.”
Miksch liked the way Pyssen conducted himself as an athletic director and instilled in him that losing isn’t the end of the world. He was someone people wanted to play and coach hard for, and I think we had the best program in the state as a whole at that time, Miksch said.
Pyssen went to Texas A&I, now Texas A&M University-Kingsville, and won a national championship in 1959 as a freshman. He went on to start his coaching career as an assistant at Boling-Lago Junior High and Boling High School before getting his first opportunity as a head football coach at Carrizo Springs High School in 1973, where he coached three seasons.
He joined Sweeny after spending four seasons at Del Valle, officially retiring from the Bulldogs after compiling a 14-1 mark and district championship in 1984. He came out of retirement to take over at Luling in 1987 and moved on from there after four seasons to spend the next five at Rockport Fulton.
After another brief retirement, Pyssen returned for two seasons at Boling before retiring for good in 2001 to work with his son, Jay Pyssen, in the trucking business.
In 23 seasons as a head coach, he compiled a 124-118-6 record, including six playoff appearances and three district championships.
