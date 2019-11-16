SEALY
Sweeny got down early in its first playoff game and couldn’t find a way to make a comeback.
The Bulldogs (8-3) lost to the Smithville Tigers (5-6), 34-28, Friday at T.J. Mills Stadium in Sealy in a Class 4A Division II Region III bidistrict playoff matchup.
“Credit goes to them, they didn’t do anything we didn’t prepare for and they just made the plays,” Sweeny head football coach Randy Lynch said. “We were hoping to get a stop and maybe come out with a win after the missed extra point, but we couldn’t make it happen.”
Sweeny made it a one-score game, 34-28, with 5:05 left on the clock after a 1-yard quarterback keeper by Trey Robbins, but the defense couldn’t stop Tiger quarterback Lane Otto on three third-down conversions that iced the game.
Smithville struck early, scoring a touchdown on its first drive on a 17-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Tardrick Fowler from Otto with 9:42 left in the first quarter.
After back-to-back interceptions thrown by Otto and Robbins, the Tigers punched in a quick score on a two-play, 5-yard drive capped by a 2-yard touchdown by running back Chris Sanders. That stretched the Tiger lead to 14-0 before the second quarter.
The Bulldogs bounced back and got on the scoreboard through big-play wide receiver Justice Clemons, who caught a 13-yard touchdown pass from Robbins to cut the Smithville lead to 14-7.
With haste, Otto and the Tigers went downfield and punched in a 6-yard rushing touchdown by running back Cameron Juarez to make it 21-7 with 4:20 left before the half.
Sweeny couldn’t capitalize on the limited time available to get a score before halftime, but the Bulldogs got the ball back to start the third quarter and took a 12-play, 61-yard drive down the field that ended with a 1-yard rushing touchdown by linebacker Trey Fields, cutting the deficit to 21-14.
The Bulldogs went blow for blow with Smithville in the second half but could never catch up to the Tigers.
“We knew it was going to be tough; they’re hot right now and that’s what you want going into the playoffs,” Lynch said. “I’m proud of the way of guys gutted it out and fought back in the second half. Our kids fought their tails off tonight, and that’s all we could ever ask of them. They gave their best out there, and unfortunately our best wasn’t good enough tonight.”
