ROSENBERG — Celebrating homecoming at Guy Traylor Stadium the George Ranch Longhorns did so in fine fashion with a 69-0 shutout against the visiting Brazoswood Buccaneers on Saturday.
For Brazoswood, it tied the most points ever given up in a game, matching when Angleton put 69 points on them in 2012.
From the opening snap, the struggles that the Buccaneers have suffered all season continued in their District 23-6A opener as they remained winless on the season at 0-4.
George Ranch (1-0, 1-4) picked up its first victory of the season in dominating fashion after gaining more than 600 yards of offense on the night.
Either the Longhorns could do no wrong or the Bucs could do no right, Brazoswood just had a long night. The Bucs will head to Alief Taylor to continue district play next Friday at Crump Stadium.
Taking the opening kickoff, the Bucs gained two yards on the ground before they had to punt, the first of seven on the night.
After starting at their own 49-yard line, on second down Davion Jenkins outraced every Buc player to the 2-yard line. But the Buc defense stymied the Longhorns on three consecutive running plays, gaining just one yard. However, on fourth down, Brett Jetton punched it in, 7-0.
And the rout was on.
George Ranch went on to score five more touchdowns in the first 24 minutes of play with Brazoswood turning the ball over twice on fumbles deep in their territory.
The Horns ran for 218 first-half yards on 22 carries with Hymand Drinkard scoring twice and Jenkins once on the ground as they built a 41-0 halftime lead.
Quarterback Sam Miller was 4-of-8 for 95 yards with touchdown throws of 32 yards twice to Javon Gipson and Andre Falkquay, who was named homecoming king before the game.
Brazoswood’s deepest penetration in the first half was to the 41 yard line of the Longhorns. The Bucs finished with only two first downs and 34 yards of total offense in the first two quarters.
Not only were they unable to find their right footing against the Longhorn defense, but multiple bad snaps by sophomore Cade Stroud cost them as well.
Miller and his running backs continued the assault in the second half, scoring four more times as they finished with 636 yards of total offense. Eight different Longhorns scored on the night.
C.J. Toy started under center for Brazoswood, throwing for 26 yards on 5-of-12 attempts while running for 52 yards on 11 carries. Junior Caden Evanicky toted the ball 15 times for 36 tough yards.
Brazoswood totaled seven first downs on the night with 143 yards of total offense.
