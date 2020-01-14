BOYS SOCCER
The Brazoswood Buccaneers traveled to Dripping Springs for a soccer tournament and left with a 1-0 win against Marble Falls on Saturday, its lone win in three matches.
Austin Alexander scored the game-winner off a corner kick by Dayn Samuels with 80 seconds remaining in the match.
It was a hard-fought game that included outstanding defense from Reagan Marshall and Julian Perales. Other tournament standouts were Jesus Guel, Tyler Rogers, Angel Martinez and Manny Gonzalez.
Bucs JV wins tournament: Brazoswood win all four of its matches to claim the championship of the Clear Creek ISD Tournament, including a 2-1 victory over Clear Springs in Saturday’s title game.
Goals were scored by Rodrigo Mercado and Jorge Barragan.
The Bucs beat Clear Falls, 6-1, with Ashton Alexander scoring twice. Also scoring goals were Jacob Garcia, Reid Mitchell, Ethan Caballero and Marco Frias.
The Bucs following with consecutive 2-0 wins Friday over Pearland Dawson, with Alexander and Frias scoring for the Bucs, and Dickinson.
Other tournament standouts were Fabian Tijerina, Connor Holt, Josue Villegas and goalkeeper Preston Huitt.
Bulldogs, Ships tie: The Sweeny Bulldog junior varsity opened its season Thursday with a 1-1 tie against host Brazosport at Hopper Field.
Scoreless going into the second half, the Exporters got on the board first to take that 1-0 lead. But six minutes later, Bulldog Cayde Brewer found Lane Naquin with the assist, 1-1.
Sweeny defenders Cayde Brewer, Joshua Thomas and Mathew Gartman kept the score tied.
Sweeny will host the Bay City Blackcats this Thursday.
WRESTLING
Brazoswood takes pair of wins
The Brazoswood Buccaneer took a pair of victories in a tri-meet Wednesday, beating host Clear Falls, 41-36, and Terry, 54-24.
Notable victories for the varsity Bucs were Regan Douglas (3-1), Nathanael Reyna (1-0), Jake Basham (1-1), Luc Nguyen (1-1), Tobyn Sweazea (1-1) and Grace Huffman (1-1).
Brazoswood is 12-4 in duals for the season and 4-0 in district duals.
The Brazoswood junior varsity also wrestled as Mikah Guice was 2-0, with Keaton Davenport and Reagan Davenport each 1-0.
Girls BASKETBALL
Lady Bouts drop 3 of 4
The West Brazos Junior High eighth- and seventh-grade girls basketball teams went up against Sweeny on Thursday.
The eighth-grade A team lost 31-25, despite a furious second-half comeback by the Lady Bouts that saw them rally from a 27-6 deficit at halftime.
Londyn Brown had eight points; Annabell Humbird scored six; Victoria Davis recorded five points; Katelynn Lewis had three points; Najet Bryant scored two; and Natalie Sharpe a point for West Brazos.
The B team Lady Bouts also lost, 41-21, with Abbi Farley scoring six points; Niyah Carter and Kaycee George each scoring four and Jenna Stark three.
The seventh-grade Lady Bouts A team went down to Sweeny, 18-15. Scoring for West Brazos were Hayley Broussard with six points; Kaleese Swanks with five; and Amberly Cardwell with four.
Playing well defensively were Kimber Moraw, Aneesa Flores and Demi Bullard.
In the seventh-grade B game, the Lady Bouts fought to a 19-15 victory.
Lynzi Thompson led with five points; Rebecca Pena and Riley Huckaby each scored four; and Gracin had two points.
Jayden Berger also stood out on defense.
Next up for all four squads is Needville.
BOYS BASKETBALL
West Brazos A wins
The West Brazos eighth-grade Roustabouts A team routed Sweeny, 63-34, on Thursday behind 17 points from Trevon High and 16 from Tai Johnson.
In the B team’s 17-16 loss, Kavion Lewis led the team with seven points.
The seventh-grade West Brazos White struggled to score in a 31-5 loss to Sweeny. Jaden Garcia, Joe Bragg, Rylea Kingrea, Evan Williams and Eli Eliason each scored a point.
In the Maroon’s 67-45 loss to the Dogs, Kaison Lewis led West Brazos with 19 points.
Also scoring for the Bouts were Roberto Ramirez with seven points; Grant Thrasher and Jordan Sparks with five; Tucker Kozak and Casey Webb each with two points; and Caden Bell with a point.
