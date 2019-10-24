VOLLEYBALL
The Brazosport Lady Ship junior varsity swept La Marque 25-9, 25-9 at home Tuesday.
Taris Bonner led the way with nine aces; Knavia Goins finished with three kills and six aces; and Christine Leal and Jocelyn Royston each earned a kill.
CROSS COUNTRY
B’wood junior varsity runs second at district
The Brazoswood subvarsity teams ran in the District 23-6A Meet last week in Rosenberg, with both the junior varsity boys and girls finishing second.
The Bucs scored 38 points to trail only Strake Jesuit, which finished with 21 points. Brazoswood’s Giovani Diaz finished first out of 76 runners in 17 minutes, seven seconds.
Brazoswood’s next four runners were, sixth place, Gabriel Santana, 17:43.3; Diego Moya, eighth, 17:55; Evan Andress, 11th, 18:28.1; and Yousef Elyoussef, 12th, 18:29.6.
The Lady Bucs scored 57 points as George Ranch’s runners took the top five place to score 15 points. Brazoswood’s Brianna Taylor finish sixth in 13:29.5.
Other Lady Buc finishers were McKenzie Whipple, ninth, 14:12.3; Abby Long, 13th, 14:39.9; Hannah Poore-Pekar, 14th, 15:02.03; and Alexa Madenjian, 15th, 15:05.3.
There were 73 runners in the race.
In the freshmen boys race, Brazoswood wound up fourth with 84 points. Its top five were Gabriel Gonzales, 12:03.6; Charles Patton, 14th, 12:09; Jack Davies, 15th, 12:26.3; Noah Rios, 17th, 12:38.2; and Noah Hopkins, 26th, 13:53.2.
SWIMMING
Brazoswood boys, girls topple Alvin
It was all Buccaneers during a dual meet Oct. 17 against Alvin at the Brazoswood Natatorium as the Lady Bucs outscored the Lady Jackets, 105-51, and the Bucs got over on the Yellowjackets, 122-60.
Out of the 12 events, the Lady Bucs placed first in nine. Pacing the way for the Lady Bucs were Summer Sanders with first place in the 100 backstroke, 1:07.43, and 200 IM, 2:29.52; and Minnie Tran in the 100 butterfly, 1:03.85, and the 100 breaststroke, 1:18.17.
Other first-place finishes were by Victoria Medrano, 200 free, 2:27.50, and Emily Agan, 500 free, 5:57.38, the 200 medley relay of Sanders, Kathryn Gambrel, Marissa Figueiredo and Medrano, 2:10.22; the 200 free relay of Agan, Medrano, Blythe Applegarth and Figueiredo, 2:03.50; and the 400 free relay of Sanders, Sarah Gambrel, Kathryn Gambrel and Tran, 4:02.85.
Getting second place were Kathryn Gambrel, 100 butterfly, 1:11.05, and 100 backstroke, 1:11.61; Sarah Gambrel, 500 free, 6:00.93, and 100 breaststroke, 1:21.40; Agan, 200 IM, 2:34.08; 200 medley relay, Sarah Gambrel, Agan, Tran and Arami Sulin, 2:11.57; third place, Appelgarth, 200 free, 2:45.25, and 500 free, 7:21.76, Figueiredo, 100 butterfly, 1:16.80, Kreisler, 100 free, 1:20.21 and Medrano, 100 backstroke, 1:20.27; fourth, Sulin, 50 free, 32.78, Ashlyn Ebey, 100 free, 1:34.78; fifth, Liliana Jackson, 100 free, 1:51.41; sixth, Kreidler, 50 free, 34.16.
In the boys races, Myles de Valcourt finished first in 200 free, 1:53.53, and 500 free, 5:20.62. Also coming in first were Mason Kesler, 200 IM, 2:18.80; Saylor Sherrodd, 100 butterfly, 1:04.75; 200 free relay, Julien Ward, Cole Potter, Anthony Sury, Ben Latta, 1:43.75; and 400 free relay, Matthew Traynor, Anas Chouai, Kesler, de Valcourt, 3:37.92.
The Bucs had nine second places, Trey Ponzi, 200 free, 2:06.77, Sury, 200 IM, 2:23.54, Traynor, 50 free, 24.69, Kesler, 100 free, 54.08, Chouai, 500 free, 5:49.06, Logan Ward, 100 backstroke, 1:06.73, Potter, 100 breaststroke, 1:15.60, 200 medley relay, Sury, Chouai, Kesler, Noah Cobb, 1:51.78, 200 free relay, Aidan Sauceda, Sydney De La Huerta, Sherrodd, Cobb, 1:45.43; third, Ward, 200 IM, 2:25.01, Chouai, 50 free, 24.97, Sauceda, 100 butterfly, 1:10.54, Sury, 100 free, 56.14, Potter, 500 free, 6:06.21, Latta, 100 backstroke, 1:12.84, 200 medley relay, Ward, Potter, de Val Court, Traynor, 1:53.42, 400 free relay, De La Huerta, Adin Williams, Mason Pounds, Patrick Martin, 4:15.45; fourth, Sherrodd, 200 free, 2:10.19, Latta, 50 free, 25.68, Cobb, 100 free, 56.84 and 100 breaststroke, 1:20.26; and fifth, Sauceda, 100 breaststroke, 1:24.54.
Brazoswood was the only team with divers as Traynor was first with 226 points followed by teammates Josh Robison with 147 and Wade Waters with 74 points.
