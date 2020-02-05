GIRLS GOLF
The Columbia Lady ’Necks brought home a third-place finish Monday from the Pecan Invitational hosted by Foster at Pecan Grove Plantation Country Club.
The Lady ’Necks had a team score of 424, led by Alexis Presley’s 103. Also counting toward the team total were Brinley Hardwick with a 106, Allie Damborsky with a 107 and Claire Kondra with a 108; teammates Ally Lane carded a 112 and Elizabeth Alexander shot a 111.
Next up is the Columbia Invitational at Freeport Municipal Golf Course on Feb. 12.
Lady Dogs hit the links: The Sweeny Lady Dogs participated at the Sealy Invitational Golf Tournament on Monday, placing eighth overall as a team with a 487 score.
Playing at The Club Falcon Point Golf Course in Katy, sisters Anna Behan (119) and Emily Behan (122) led the fivesome in scoring. Also playing were Katie Bible (123), Gracie Bible (126) and Misty Srubar (123).
Anna Behan was 25th overall in the field.
Sweeny will play at the Columbia Invitational at Freeport Municipal Golf Course on Feb. 12.
BOYS GOLF
Sweeny comes home 5th
Playing at the Sealy Invitational Golf Tournament at The Club Golf at Falcon Point Golf Course in Katy, the Sweeny Bulldogs placed fifth as a team Monday with a 404.
Low score for the Bulldogs went to Darren Schuster (90), good for seventh. Next in line was Landon Shepard (97), Guy Raasch (105), Jayden Ward (112) and Randall Forrest (123).
The Bulldogs’ next tournament will be at Freeport Municipal Golf Course on Monday at the Columbia Roughneck Invitational.
Roughnecks play in Richmond: Playing at the Pecan Grove Invitational hosted by Foster, Columbia scored a 452 for ninth place as a team.
Garrett Heble led the way for the Roughnecks with a season low 85, which gave him third place overall. Other players were Payton Cardwell (119); Dawlson Copeland (123); Deuce Bellard (125); and Clint Brown (130).
GIRLS SOCCER
Ladycats blank Terry
Abby Cruz netted six goals as Angleton improved to 4-0-0 after shutting out Terry 12-0 in a District 24-5A match Monday at Wildcat Stadium.
Sunflower Hudgeons scored three goals, Alyssa Briones scored twice and Meagan Carroll scored once. Assists went to Briones with three; Hudgeons, Magaly Belmares and Carroll each had two; and Aleesa Castor, Olivia Smith and Cristina Belmares each had one.
Next is a trip to Lamar Consolidated this Friday.
Lady Ships shut out Tigers: Brazosport took care of Wharton on the road Monday with a 9-0 victory in District 24-4A action.
Samantha Garcia’s four goals with three assists led Brazosport. Also scoring were Hayley Nanez, Viviana Ruiz, Karely Almanza, Michelle Ostorga and Briana Ruiz. Assists were by Almanza with three, Ruiz with two and Ostorga with one.
Brazosport (3-0-0, 7-5-1) will host Bay City on Saturday at Hopper Field.
Lady ’Necks rally: Columbia broke open a tight match to walk away with a 7-4 victory Monday in a District 24-4A matchup at Bay City.
Coming off back-to-back hat tricks, sophomore Tori Aucoin scored twice in the first 10 minutes to put the Lady ’Necks up 2-0. By halftime, Bay City had tied it, 2-2.
After an exchange of goals in the second half, the Lady Blackcats went up 4-3 with 25 minutes to play. However, Columbia responded with four consecutive goals — two by Aucoin, and one each from Kaitlyn Prihoda, Kendall McNett and Haelie Sissions.
“So proud of the grit and fight the girls played with to come back,” Columbia head coach Brad Harrington said.
Columbia (10-2-1) will host Brazosport on Monday.
BOYS SOCCER
’Necks record historic victory
Columbia improved to 2-1-0 in District 24-4A on Monday by beating Bay City, 3-2, at Blackcat Stadium.
The win gave the Roughneck their first 10-win soccer season as they improved to 10-5-0 overall.
Scoring for the Roughnecks were Juan Rosas, Nico Staub and Andres Mata, with Rosas and Justin Bess each assisting on goals. Houston Cook was in the net for the victory.
The Roughnecks will play Brazosport at home Monday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
’Necks fall on road
The Columbia Roughnecks traveled to La Marque for a District 24-4A showdown Friday but came up short, 77-61, to the Cougars.
Cameron Ward led the Roughnecks with 24 points, Jordan Woodard scored 11, Sultan Abdullah had nine, Jamaurion Woodard and Heston Roberts each scored six, Zade Stroman added three and Will Carlson had a bucket.
Columbia also lost both subvarsity contests.
The Roughneck JV stumbled to a 75-50 defeat. Trevon Gee scored 15 points, Shavaris Blackmon scored nine, Trent Ward had eight, Tate Thrasher had seven and Jamarcus Higgins scored five.
The Roughneck freshmen dropped a 64-50 contest to the Coogs, with Jordan Hall leading the way with 15 points. Xavier Butler scored 10 and Derek Humbird had eight.
