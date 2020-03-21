HOUSTON – Houston Texans Senior Chair Janice McNair today announced a donation of $500,000 to the Houston Food Bank and Interfaith Ministries for Greater Houston Meals on Wheels on behalf of the McNair Family. These dollars will assist the nonprofits in continuing to serve the Houston community amid the COVID-19 crisis.
“We are grateful for the opportunity to make an impactful donation of $250,000 to the Houston Food Bank as well as Interfaith Ministries’ Meals on Wheels during this incredibly difficult time in our community,” remarked Houston Texans Co-Founder and Senior Chair Janice McNair. “We are committed to helping our city and are thankful for organizations like these to lift us in moments of need.”
With numerous non-essential personnel being told to stay home and some being laid off, helping out in this fashion was a positive impact for the Houston and surrounding community.
During these unprecedented times, the Houston Food Bank and its partners are providing essential services for hundreds of thousands of people, who by definition do not have food reserves. This includes sending trucks to 10 Houston Independent School District campuses for drive through pickup five days a week, assembling extra boxes of food for senior citizens and much more. The Houston Food Bank is the largest food bank in distribution leading hunger relief in 18 southeast Texas counties.
“We cannot thank the McNair Family enough for this amazing and timely gift!” said President and CEO of the Houston Food Bank Brian Greene. “Every day we see more families seeking out food assistance and support, many of whom have experienced a cut in hours or a layoff. This gift will make an impact on those in need during this unprecedented crisis. The generosity of the McNairs to help our community is inspiring. We couldn’t be more grateful.”
Interfaith Ministries for Greater Houston is the largest Meals on Wheels provider in the state of Texas, serving meals and more to over 4,300 homebound seniors in the Greater Houston and Galveston County area. During the COVID-19 outbreak, they are committed to keeping seniors fed and expedited their annual Operation IMpact to distribute emergency, shelf-stable food to all in case the virus disrupts normal deliveries. Starting the week of March 23, the program will shift from making daily deliveries of a hot meal to making weekly deliveries of five days’ worth of frozen meals to minimize personal contact.
"This very generous donation is a great boost to our Meals on Wheels work during this challenging time,” remarked President and CEO of Interfaith Ministries for Greater Houston Martin B. Cominsky. “Ensuring the safety and nutrition of over 4,300 homebound seniors is our top priority. With the generous support of the Houston Texans, we will be able to deliver our best meals and more service."
