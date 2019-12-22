Traditional down markers have been in use for chain crews across the nation, but their future in football might be limited.
Electronic down markers have started to become the new norm in football, especially in the NFL and college. They could also be seen in the UIL 6A Division I state championship game between Duncanville and North Shore.
“We didn’t use them this year, but we do plan on trying to use them next season,” Columbia Roughneck head football coach Brent Mascheck said. “We had some teams in our district that used them, and we plan on it too.”
According to an article by 247Sports, Auburn University started the trend in 2016 thanks to a 16-student class from Auburn’s School of Industrial and Graphic Design along with football manager Dana Marquez, chain crew member Wes Fuller, Auburn alum Avery Kennedy and Victory Game Clocks aerospace engineer Chip Mayfield.
They’re designed to not only be more durable than the down markers fans are used to seeing on a fall Friday night, but are lighter and easier to carry as well.
