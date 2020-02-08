Girls Basketball
n Brazoswood 42, Alief Elsik 34
n Angleton 53, Terry 31
n Brazosport 75, La Marque 43
n Sweeny 57, Bay City 23
n Tidehaven at Danbury, no report
n Chiquapin at BCS, 5 p.m.
Boys Basketball
n Alief Elsik 60, Brazoswood 40
n Terry 68, Angleton 49
n Bay City 91, Sweeny 57
n La Marque 80, Brazosport 52
n Tidehaven at Danbury, no report
n BCS 36, Chiquapin 28
Boys Soccer
n Angleton 5, Lamar Consolidated 0
