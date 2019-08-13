Trey Hermann Head coach Joe Sheffy Off. coordinator/running backs Chris Shipman Offensive line Rusty Sample Quarterback/special teams David Reyna Receivers
DANBURY
Back on the football field for a week now, the Danbury Panthers will be counting on some new leaders along with first year athletics director/head football coach Trey Hermann to lead them this season.
Just from the few offseason workouts Hermann attended after being hired in early July, he witnessed leaders emerging. Among them were linebacker James White, linemen Hunter Noel and Brant Peltier along with returning rusher Cooper Lynch, who’ve shown what’s needed to be done, Herman said.
“Some of those guys will be playing on both sides of the ball, so we’ll need them to be good leaders for our team,” Hermann said.
On the defensive side of the ball, Hermann and his coaching staff know they want to work on essential techniques that will help them throughout the season. That includes reading defenses with the right keys, keeping good pad level, having the right approach in their schemes and taking good angles of pursuit, he said.
Stressing those fundamentals won’t yield immediate results, Hermann said, but he thoroughly believes in “the process” and wants his players to believe in it, too.
“I’m not someone who focuses on the scoreboard or the wins and losses,” Hermann said. “I want them to be bought-in in the classroom, at every practice, at every meeting.”
Danbury will know how that process is taking hold Friday when it travels to Anahuac for the first of two scrimmages. A second scrimmage is scheduled for Aug. 23 at O’Connell College Preparatory in Galveston.
With limited roster depth, avoiding injuries through training camp and scrimmages will be a priority. Hermann believes the Panthers’ technique and physicality will be tested on each play, he said.
As Danbury embarks on its season, Hermann has been stressing a mantra to his team.
“Trust the process and the rest will take care of itself,” he said.
The Panthers will open the season Aug. 30 at Humber Field against Brookshire Royal.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.