Sports Scoreboard Feb 1, 2020

Boys Soccer
Brazoswood 1, Alief Taylor 1
Brazosport 5, Sweeny 1
Wharton 2, Columbia 1

Girls Soccer
Brazoswood 4, Alief Taylor 0
Brazosport 6, Sweeny 2
Columbia 9, Wharton 0
