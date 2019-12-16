Basketball was the first love for Asha Strauther, and in just her second year on varsity, she already has had a pretty memorable moment in her basketball career.
“Playing varsity basketball as a freshman,” the Sweeny sophomore said. “Not many people get to do that.”
And she didn’t get to that point by coincidence. Strauther was groomed to play and has trained for it since she first picked up a basketball. She started playing in the second grade as her family is ingrained in the lifestyle of sports.
“My mom, sister, grandma, aunt, all of them played sports growing up,” Strauther said. “They’re the reason I got into playing and why I’ve continued to play.”
Her skills put opposing teams on notice that she’s someone who can change a game, not just by herself, but with her team.
Primarily a guard, she is averaging 13.1 points, 2.1 assists and 2.2 steals per game this season and has been a leader for a team that’s not only young, but has been hit with the injury bug.
“She means a lot to us, really the nucleus of our team,” Lady Bulldog basketball head coach Dwayne Stevens said. “She’s a leader on our team and we have a young team around her. She’s had to be a leader sooner than most kids because we’ve been so young and hurt, but she’s been great for us.”
Her ability and training in basketball have been commendable — but that extreme focus almost led her to decide against playing for the Lady Bulldogs this season.
“I go to conditioning training with my cousin at Legacy Sports and played AAU basketball with the Houston DC Queens in the summer,” she said. “After all that training and time, I didn’t really like basketball that much after that and didn’t think I would be playing now.”
Strauther also was coming off a spectacular volleyball season. She was honored on The Facts All-Southern Brazoria County volleyball first team, leading her team in assists with 315 while adding 50 aces and 40 kills.
If it wasn’t for the family, she doesn’t think she would be on the basketball court this year, she said.
“They got me back into playing basketball this year because they really wanted me to play,” Strauther said. “All of my family are either coaches or teachers and they didn’t want me to stop.”
Though she had her doubts before the season, that doesn’t mean she hasn’t played hard for her teammates and tried to be the leader they know she can be.
“It’s kind of hard to say I’m a leader because I wasn’t going to play basketball in the beginning,” she said. “Now that I am I know they need me and I’m playing, I have to set a good example for my team so we can all progress and get better together.”
Basketball has always been No. 1 for Strauther, but recently that same love hasn’t been there for her. That love has changed into something new and new isn’t always a bad thing.
“Basketball was my first love. I can remember always wanting to play and having a ball in my hand,” Strauther said. “I don’t even remember ever playing volleyball when I was younger. I just know I started playing in junior high and being good at it. It’s my favorite now.”
Only being a sophomore, she has time to figure out what she wants for her future — and it might entail playing at the next level. As of now, though, she would lean more toward playing volleyball.
“It would be a hard decision,” Strauther said. “I don’t have that same love for basketball like I used to, but if I had the opportunity to play in college, I would, but volleyball definitely.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.