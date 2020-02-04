LAKE JACKSON — In his third year on varsity, Brazosport Christian’s Nick DeOliveira finds himself as one of the leaders of the Eagles on the basketball court this season.
Graduation took most of the Eagles’ players from last season, and the junior point guard has had to grow up fast this season.
“It’s been a bit rough, but it seems like the season is getting better,” DeOliveira said. “Most of the guys that left, their positions have been filled in by freshmen. Slowly they’ve been catching onto things.”
As one of the captains on the Eagle squad along with Tyler Dodge, DeOliveira was the shooting guard last season and his transition to the point hasn’t been difficult in his eyes.
“I learned a lot last year just by starting and with it being my second year on varsity, I just grasped things a lot faster,” he said. “One of the things that I knew was that in order for me to improve my game I had to spend more time in the gym. Even after most practices, I would stick around to just shoot more. This past summer I went to the Lake Jackson Recreation Center and was in their gym a lot. I mostly tried to improve my all-around game from shooting to defending.”
DeOliveira got into playing basketball in the sixth-grade. Later on he picked up football, and after basketball season this year, he will give baseball a try for the first time. DeOliveira will also do track and field.
“I know I am fast, so I want to see if I could just be a base runner for now for the baseball team and help them out,” he said.
As for the basketball team, DeOliveira has always had the mindset of team first. It is one of the qualities he’s been trying to pass onto his younger teammates.
“I’ve tried to make our younger players understand that individual success is not as important as team basketball,” he said. “We need them to be selfless and just think about their brothers especially on the basketball court.”
As the season has progressed, DeOliveira has gotten more confident in himself at the point guard position.
“At beginning it was hard because we were not meshing as a unit, but here lately that has gotten better,” he said. “I enjoy clicking with my teammates and just by knowing where they will be at on the floor makes it a whole lot easier for me.”
At 5-foot-7, 135 pounds, DeOliveira still has times when he wishes he could just shoot the ball and that’s it.
“I love to shoot 3-pointers from the top of the key, that’s my shot,” he said. “But I understand that being a leader is important to me. So I have to think about team first and foremost.”
With head basketball coach Danny Martin in his corner, DeOliveira has learned a lot from the BCS alum.
“He is always emphasizing to me that as a leader I need to keep them in rhythm,” DeOliveira said. “Even when I was playing football I learned a lot about building my character to lead the team. Just by playing a couple of different sports that’s helped me understand leadership more.”
As a football player, DeOliveira lined up at wide receiver and running back, while on the track he will compete in the long jump and hopefully get on the 400-meter relay.
“I really enjoy being busy because high school is a once in a lifetime thing and it is something that I wanted to enjoy,” DeOliveira said. “Just by playing those sports I stay busy because I understand how other athletes also do the same thing.”
After high school he’d like to continue to the next level.
“Effort, determination and work, that is what I need to keep doing if I want to fulfill that dream,” he said. “I just want to get as many reps as possible on the basketball court so that I can just keep improving.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.