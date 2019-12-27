First round girls games
today
Brazoswood High School Performance Gym
n Pasadena at Brazoswood, noon
n Terry vs. El Campo, 1:30 p.m.
Gym 2
n Fort Bend Willowridge vs. Victoria West, noon
n Lake Creek vs. Texas City, 1:30 p.m.
Brazosport High School
E.E. “Flash” Walker Gym
n Port Neches Grove vs. Channelview, noon
n Galena Park at Brazosport, 1:30 p.m.
Gym 2
n Alvin vs. New Caney Porter, noon
n Galveston Ball vs. Corpus Christi Ray, 1:30 p.m.
