Getting alumni to come back to support their school is always a good thing. Having them participate in an alumni game brings a different energy that immerses them with the school’s current students.
The Brazoswood Buccaneer soccer team will have an alumni game at 6 p.m. today at Slade Field. The Brazosport Exporters will also have an alumni game at 7 p.m. Friday at Hopper Field.
BRAZOSWOOD
Head coach Bryan Hayman is in his third year of coaching Brazoswood, but it’s the first time he’s had an alumni game for his team.
“Now that UIL gave us a few more weeks to scrimmage, we felt like we should make it work,” Hayman said. “A lot of alumni are excited about playing, have about 15 people committed so far. Possibly might two or three more, but you never know who might unexpectedly be available so hopefully we can get 30 to 40.”
While the alumni might run into some rust, it is the fresh look of the current varsity that is likely to intrigue fans.
“It’ll be a fun time. We told our varsity players there are some things we want to see from them in the game,” Hayman said.
Expected to be on the almni roster are recent graduates Bryce Hoffman, Juan Salinas and Joshua Welch, who all graduated in June. Jordan Cantu from the Class of 2018 and Gabe Dawson from 2013 also will knock the dirt off their cleats.
Though the goal is a friendly game, it will feature competitive athletes on both sides. The alumni won’t want to lose to current students and this year’s varsity doesn’t want to be shown up by the older alumni.
“The alumni want bragging rights, we want bragging rights, but at the end of the day, we just want to have a good time,” Hayman said. “It’ll also be a good a time for fans and parents to see what our team is looking like and how we’ve progressed since I’ve first been here.”
Preceding the alumni game, the junior varsity will scrimmage the freshman team at 4 p.m.
BRAZOSPORT
Exporter head coach Craig Moseley is in his 13th season, and alumni games have been an annual event for his program.
“We just want to go out and have a good time,” Moseley said. “It’s competitive and we usually get a lot of alumni that come out and we get to see how slow they’ve gotten over the years.”
Because it’s alumni, Moseley isn’t too sure who will suit up for the alumni, but he isn’t worried considering there is no shortage of players each year.
“We really don’t know who all will show up until the game, but we usually have a good turnout,” he said.
Isaiah Waddy and Miguel Arroyo, who are now at Southwest Baptist University, are among the possibilities for the alumni squad, Moseley said.
Since it is a scrimmage, Moseley wants to install some tactics for this team for the upcoming year, even if they don’t execute them perfectly.
“We try and do that for every pre-district game and tournament we have before district,” Moseley said. “Getting a look at some different formations and tactics is always good.”
