GIRLS BASKETBALL
The Angleton Ladycats headed into Thanksgiving break with a win Monday over Clear Lake, 45-38.
Angleton, which improved to 11-3 on the season, broke the game open in the second period by outscoring the Lady Falcons, 21-12. In the second half, the Ladycats just held on after getting outscored 19-17.
junior Selena Chaney hit some big free throws down the stretch for the Ladycats to keep Lake at bay.
The Ladycats will open District 24-5A play Tuesday at Foster.
In subvarsity action, the Angleton junior varsity beat Clear Lake, 44-38, while the freshmen Ladycats fell, 39-22.
SWIMMING
Angleton sweeps meet
Both Angleton squads pulled out victories Nov. 12 in a dual meet against Fulshear, with the Ladycats just ahead of the Lady Chargers, 88-79, and the Wildcats dominating, 106-64.
Pulling in first-place finishes for the Ladycats were Alyssa Ryan who won the 200 IM in 2:24.76 and the 100 breaststroke in 1:15.34, and senior Grace Torres, who won the 500 free in 5:54.15.
Both also were part of a pair of winning relays, with the team of Emily Green, Ryan, Torres and Laura Reese taking the 200 medley in 2:00.38, and Kyla Lindsey, Ryan, Reese and Torres winning the 400 free relay in 4:02.98.
Also scoring points for the Ladycats were, second place, Reese in the 50 free (26.54) and the 100 free (1:02.06), Torres in the 200 free (2:13.99), Green in the 200 IM (2:39.58) and Lindsey in the 100 butterfly (1:10.43); third, Sovereign Bourgeois-Solomon in 200 IM (2:44.51) and 100 butterfly (1:12.44), Lindsey in the 200 free (2:19.14), Shelby Schober in the 100 free (1:06.38), Leah Williams in the 100 backstroke (1:26.41), Jasmine Shehadeh in the 100 breaststroke (1:27.47), the 200 free relay of Reese, Green, Lindsey and Torres (1:33.12), and 200 medley relay, Schober, Asrais Crane, Shehadeh and Ashley Tyus (2:21.45) and the 400 free relay of Bourgeois-Solomon, Schober, Shehadeh and Crane (4:34.37); fourth, Tyus in the 50 free (30.33), Leah Williams in the 100 free (1:14.96) and Elena Buckley in the 100 breaststroke (1:32.52); fifth, Crane in the 500 free (7:20.96) and 100 breaststroke (1:33.53), Schober in the 50 free (30.36) and Shehadeh in the 100 butterfly (1:17.66).
The Wildcats rang up nine first-place finishes led by Aaron Black’s wins in the 200 free (1:44.92) and the 100 butterfly (53.48).
Also coming in first were Ryan Fojtik in the 200 IM (2:07.66), Nathan White in the 500 free (5:27.73), Fynn Andrews in the 100 backstroke (59.64), Coleton Coupland in the 100 breaststroke (1:11.97), 200 medley relay of Abel Black, Fojtik, Cameron Derleth and Coleton Coupland (1:44.41), 200 free relay of Aaron Black, Andrews, Derleth and Abel Black (1:33.14) and the 400 free relay of Aaron Black, Fojtik, Andrews and White (3:30.02).
Getting second places were Abel Black in the 50 free (22.48) and 100 free (49.76), White in the 200 free (2:00.81), Andrews in the 200 IM (2:10.26), Coupland in the 500 free (5:28.09) and Buckley in the 100 breaststroke (1:12.26); third, Cameron in the 200 IM (2:11.52) and 100 butterfly (1:01.34), Fojtik in the 100 free (51.07), Enrique Buentello in the 500 free (5:55.21), the 200 free relay of Danny Amiri, Jacob Buckley, White and Coupland (1:46.21) and the 400 free relay of Buentello, Lucas Quiroga, Ethan Fields and Lucas Hebert (4:17.82); fourth, Amiri in the 100 butterfly (1:06.99) and Hebert in the 500 free (6:23.62); and fifth, Buentello in the 200 free (2:11.30) and Amiri in the 100 backstroke (1:12.09).
