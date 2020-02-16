Finishing sixth overall in the team standings of the UIL Class 5A Swimming & Diving State Meet on Saturday, the Angleton Wildcats came up short in medaling in the championship finals to finish their season.
Swimming at the Lee and Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center on the campus of the University of Texas, the Wildcats scored 107 total points to finish behind, Kingwood Park (215), Frisco Wakeland (156), Alamo Heights (147), Austin Johnson (131.5) and Georgetown (130.5).
“We went there and we put ourselves in a position to swim six A finals and one B final and our goal for the year was to place as a top-10 team and we did by getting sixth overall in the state of Texas,” Angleton Wildcat swim coach Daniel Huffman said. “We could have swam a bit faster here and there, but overall we did a pretty good job for this season. I thought we had a great season.”
Angleton’s top event going into state was a second-seed 200-yard medley relay with Abel Black, Ryan Fojtik, Cameron Derleth and Aaron Black, but could only muster a 1 minute, 36.62 second swim that was good for fifth overall. Alamo Heights topped the podium at 1:32.80 as they were the No. 1 seed going in.
Wildcats’ Aaron Black also placed fifth in his 100 backstroke at 51.43 seconds.
The 200 IM for Abel Black was sixth overall, 1:56.67 as was his 100 backstroke, 51.61. Angleton’s 400-free relay with Aaron Black, Fynn Andrews, Fojtik and Abel Black also placed sixth, clocking in at 3:13.18.
Angleton’s final event in the championship round was Aaron Black’s 200 freestyle with a seventh place finish in 1:42.69.
“I think the No. 1 thing when you get to this level of competition and are talking about the the fastest eight kids across the state of Texas in each event, what I saw as a team, we have to get stronger,” Huffman said. “The guys and I talked about that, we have to commit ourselves in the next 12 months to get in that weight room and become bigger, faster and stronger athletes. They are on board with that because they saw the same thing. The great thing for us is that we are the only top-10 team to bring everyone that we took to that meet back next year. We don’t graduate anyone on the guys side. If they do that work it could make a difference next year.”
The consolation final was Fojtik’s 500 freestyle race in which he placed 16th overall in 4:52.37.
“These guys were disappointed in a few spots where they thought they could go faster and did go faster but the time didn’t show it,” Huffman said. “We had a few best times this weekend on the relays but we just didn’t hit all four guys at the same time.”
