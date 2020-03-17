LAKE JACKSON
Brazoswood senior Michael Riley has been named an all-district baseball player and played in all-star games in his career, giving him good memories to look back on.
He hopes to make more of them in the final season of his high school career, something in doubt with all sports on indefinite hiatus because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“It was fun. It was a great experience to be able to play at B’wood and play with all my friends,” Riley said. “This year was definitely not what I expected it to be.”
Thinking about the Buccaneers on his current team, he couldn’t decide with whom he had the best relationship. It’s because he has so many good ones, he said.
“It’s a lot of people,” Riley said. “This is probably the most tight-knit, closest teams I’ve ever played with.”
Also playing for the Texas Blue Chips select baseball team since he was 12, he’s been able to compete against teams elsewhere in Texas and outside the state and meet new players.
That was one of the best parts about playing America’s pastime, he said.
“Playing in new places and playing teams that aren’t from around here,” Riley said, “I’ve made some very good friends through it,too. We had a lot of kids from Brazoswood play with us, so it was good to still play with your high school friends.”
The outfielder has been playing sports since he was a youngster, and baseball happened to be the sport that stood out to him the most. A former Astro was his favorite player growing up, and current one Alex Bregman is his favorite now.
“When i was a kid, my parents had me play all the sports and baseball turned out to be my favorite,” Riley said. “I really liked Lance Berkman when he was on the Astros when i was younger.”
Now a future Texas A&M Aggie at College Station, Riley will be heading onto a path many in his family have taken.
“A lot of my family went there. Both of my parents went there,” Riley said. “I looked into a bunch of schools, but that was the place I felt the most at home. My family are huge Aggies fans. We went to a lot of football games growing up.”
Wanting to major in petroleum engineering, Brazoswood’s career endorsement program got him into a rockets class to help him develop as a future engineer. Being a part of the Rocket Team to launch their very own rocket was something that’s excited him for the future.
“We were supposed to launch in New Mexico this summer, but who knows if that’s going to happen anymore,” Riley said. “Ours is a 20-foot rocket. Our goal was to get it to 100,000 feet. We’ve been working on it the whole school year.”
With so much in limbo for Riley in his senior year, his positivity toward the future is something that’s intertwined with what he said was his best baseball quality — playing fast. Because playing fast means not letting things hold you down.
