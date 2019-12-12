SWEENY — Sweeny has trailed in recent years when it comes to basketball, but the team’s head coach believes that luck might be changing.
The Sweeny Bulldogs host the Miksch Washington Tournament at 9 a.m. today at Sweeny High School gymnasium. The Bulldogs start off the season 7-3 as they play El Campo Ricebirds at 10:30 a.m. for their first home game of the season.
“We’re coming along, we’re not there yet, but we’re coming along,” Sweeny head coach Robert Cash said. “We’re a young team, but we’re excited to finally play at game at home. We’ve had a very long road stretch.”
Cash loves what he’s seen from his team in their tough mentality, but he still doesn’t know just what their strengths and weaknesses are yet.
“We don’t really know yet. We’re kind of up and down right now, but hopefully we can get to a point where we know what we want to be,” Cash said. “The kids show a lot of heart and don’t give up, and I like that.”
Senior Bulldog Bryson Soistman has been out front with 14 points and 13 rebounds per game. Cash said he’s been the leader of the team.
Teams that will compete in the tournament and this is yet another opportunity for the Bulldogs to keep getting better and transition to a school that exudes consistency and plays a part in winning district.
“It’s tough. Hopefully we can build the program up, hopefully turn it around in two years,” Cash said. “We have some good classes coming up that I’m really excited about.”
El Campo, Lamar, Hitchcock, Danbury, Caney Creek, Calhoun and Victoria East will all face off in the double-elimination tournament. The tournament will last through Saturday.
The Bulldogs lost to El Campo 62-59 at the Bloomington Tournament on Thursday.
