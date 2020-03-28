As a symbol of hope in its community against the coronavirus pandemic, Sweeny ISD turned on the lights Friday night at Bulldog Stadium.
“We miss our Dogs, we miss our families, we miss our teachers, we miss our seniors,” Sweeny ISD Superintendent Tory Hill said in a news release. “So during this time of uncertainty, we feel it is important to burn the lights to remind us that together we will get through this.”
With Brazoria County schools closed at least through April 10, students and teachers have had to transition to online learning and staying inside as much as possible as part of efforts to control the spread of the potentially deadly virus.
Sweeny sports has connected the community and it is why the football stadium was a beacon for numerous people.
“Our Bulldog Stadium symbolizes the Sweeny community. It is a place where past students and athletes come home to reminisce and watch the sports they love,” Hill said. “These stadium lights reminds us of unity, perseverance, friendship, family … simply put, they remind us of home.”
Sweeny plans to up Bulldog Stadium for an hour at 8 p.m. every Friday until further notice, according to Sweeny athletics director and head football coach Randy Lynch.
Duh.......jt's not even Football Season and you want to waste Taxpayer money?
