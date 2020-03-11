ANGLETON
The Angleton Ladycats’ heads were in the game from the first pitch, and they needed just four innings to send Manvel home early Tuesday from their District 24-5A softball matchup.
Angleton took advantage of three hits and three errors in the bottom of the first inning to build a 5-0 lead on its way to a 15-0 in a softball run-rule victory at home.
“I think they were mentally ready for this game. I think that makes a big difference — they were all in from beginning to end, and that makes a big difference for us,” Angleton Ladycat softball coach Cindy Rubio said.
Senior Danieca Coffey (3-of-4, three RBIs) kicked things off in the Ladycats’ first at-bat with a single, one of her team’s 11 hits. The next two batters, Aaliyah White (2-of-3, two RBIs, error) and Mia Scott reached on errors by the shortstop, the second allowing Coffey to score for a 1-0 lead.
Cleanup hitter Haylie Savage followed with a shot to center field to make it 2-0, and Tate Whitley singled to left field to make it 3-0. Cailyn Brown was hit by a pitch to load them up again, and a fielding error on the pitcher off a ground ball by Aryana Cruz scored another run.
A sacrifice fly to center by starting pitcher Avery Church capped the five-ruin inning.
Angleton added four runs in the bottom of the third frame off five hits to go up 9-0. Driving in runs were Cruz with a triple to center, Church with a double to left and White with a bullet to left field.
In the bottom of the fourth with one out, Brown singled to center field and Mika Hinijosa (1-of-1, hit twice) and Cruz were hit by pitches to load the bases. With two outs, Coffey lined a shot to right field to score a pair and make it 11-0.
A perfect bunt by White made it 12-0, then with the bases loaded, Savage sent a ball to center field which was misplayed by the center fielder, clearing the bases and ending the game.
“I just want to continue for them to stay in it mentally and make sure that they are giving 100 percent,” Rubio said. “It is a different dynamic this season, and we are still trying to find our confidence in each other. I think that is big for them to stay in it mentally so that they can continue to find that confidence in each other.”
Church threw a one-hitter with one walk for the victory.
Angleton and Manvel both are 2-1 in district play. The Ladycats’ lone loss came against Alvin Shadow Creek, which also entered Tuesday’s play at 1-1.
“I think it will be anyone’s ball game on any given day,” Rubio said. “We had some balls not fall against Shadow Creek, but I thought Avery (Church) came out and did a great job of hitting her locations keeping Manvel off balance. We also made the plays on defense, and that is always the difference when we can do that and hit our pitches.”
Angleton will play at Terry at 1 p.m. Saturday to continue district play.
