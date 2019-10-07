Brazosport Christian already doesn’t have the manpower to switch out players on a consistent basis, and last Friday did them no favors against a solid opponent.
The Eagles of Brazosport Christian (1-1, 3-3) lost to the Allen Academy Rams (2-0, 6-0) 46-24 in a TAPPS District III D-2 match-up.
“We came out a little sluggish and we gave up 14 unanswered points to start the game,” Eagles head football coach Danny Martin said. “It didn’t help Nick got blindsided on a play and had to come out.”
Nick DeOliveira was taken out of the game due to a neck injury and taken to the ER for further examination. The injury left the Eagles short on players they could rest even — more so than in previous games.
“Fatigue has been one of the things we’ve had to manage all season,” Martin said. “I think they’ve gotten over the mental hump when it comes to playing the whole game, but it still takes a toll physically.”
Though the Eagles were down in manpower as well as on the scoreboard, they never quit and were able to challenge the Rams with what they had, even if it wasn’t much in comparison.
“We ran the ball inside well, but we did have trouble passing the ball on third and fourth and long,” Martin said.
The Eagles will turn their attention toward Living Stone Christian for their next game at 7 p.m. Friday at Living Stone Christian’s campus in Alvin.
