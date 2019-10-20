ALVIN — Angleton had a goal to advance both cross country teams from the district level, and that’s exactly what they did.
“I’m glad they both got in,” Wildcat head cross country coach Chris Steger said. “They’ve put in a lot of hard work this whole season for this.”
Both the Wildcats and Lady Wildcats finished the District 24-5A meet in third place, giving both the last qualifying spot to get to regionals in Huntsville.
Wildcat Issac Dominguez had a heart-pounding end to the finish line, beating out Foster Falcon runner Caleb Anthony by .8 second to finish the varsity boys race in fourth in 16 minutes, 19.6 seconds.
Teammate Jesus Gutierrez placed 10th in 16:41. Rounding out the top five for the Wildcats were Noah Wingard placing 16th in 17:27, Jeffery Trujillo 21st in 17:39.4 and Kevin Trujillo 23rd in 17:44.4.
“These are a great group of kids and we’ve had a lot of fun, and they’ve made it real easy to coach them,” Steger said. “They work hard and I’m really proud of them, and they deserve what they earned today.”
Shelbi Barnhill led the Lady Wildcats, finishing eighth in the varsity girls race with a time of 16:56.7. She was accompanied by three teammates who finished in the top 15. Desiree Walker placed 11th in 17:24.9, Abigail Cruz placed 12th in 17:32 and Adriana Chavez placed 13th in 17:55. Magdalena Torres rounded out the top five on the Lady Wildcat team, placing 22nd in 18:48.4.
“I can’t put it into words to see the hard work paying off for them,” Ladycat head cross country coach Dominique Thomas said. “It’s a great feeling seeing them give all they have to accomplish what they wanted to accomplish.”
Angleton will run at the Class 5A Region III Meet at noon Oct. 28 at Sam Houston State University in Huntsville.
