GIRLS BASKETBALL
The Brazosport Lady Ships defeated visiting Sweeny, 53-39, on Tuesday in District 24-4A action at E.E. “Flash” Walker Gym.
Now 2-0 in district play, Janiaya Johnson led Brazosport with 12 points and four assists. Aja Gore had 10 points and 11 rebounds, Kamrie Walker scored nine points and Mikaya Burton ended with eight points.
Kylar Bess had 14 points to pace Sweeny, and A’sha Strauther added 10. Alecia King brought down eight rebounds. As a team, the Lady Dogs were 9-of-11 from the free throw line.
Sweeny (0-1, 7-13) will host La Marque this Friday while Brazosport (15-8) will play Tuesday at La Marque.
LADY BUCS WIN FIRST: The Brazoswood Lady Bucs earned their first District 23-6A win of the season Tuesday behind a second-half comeback to edge Alief Elsik, 42-40.
Down 21-9 at halftime, the Lady Bucs rebounded with a 33-19 advantage in the second half. Nataly Segler and Macy Leger led Brazoswood scorers with 10 points and added six rebounds each. Jamia Ecby contributed nine points with four steals, and Reagan Blank was a beast on the boards, finishing 18 rebounds in the game.
Brazoswood (1-5 district, 8-21 overall) will host Pearland next Tuesday.
Bragg, Butler lead Lady ’Necks: Columbia improved to 1-1 in District 24-4A with a 34-32 victory Tuesday over La Marque.
The Lady Necks were down 23-14 at halftime, but allowed just nine points in the second half.
Junior Kirsten Bragg scored 14 points and Jamoryai Butler added 11. Bragg also led in rebounds with nine with Butler and Myriah Wessels each hauled in five. Keikei Lewis had five steals.
Columbia (12-8) will host Bay City in district play Friday.
Lady Buc subvarsity teams win: Both the Brazoswood Lady Buc junior varsity and freshmen secured wins Tuesday over Alief Elsik.
The JV beat the Lady Rams, 44-11, with Kaylee Muskwinsky scoring 13 points to lead the team.
In the freshmen’s 41-10 win, the Lady Bucs had more than 20 steals along and more than 20 rebounds. Paola Santiago De Jesus led the offensive attack with 17 points, with Jenailla Zuniga scoring 14.
Ward leads Lady Neck JV: The Columbia junior varsity beat La Marque, 42-30, on Tuesday behind 15 points from Faith Ward.
Taliyah Bell scored seven points and had five rebounds, and Marisol Betancourt tossed in six points. Katelin Arnold led all rebounders with 13.
GIRLS SOCCER
Lady Bucs dominate
Brazoswood hosted College Park at Slade Field on Tuesday and sent the Lady Cavaliers home with a 5-0 loss.
Maddie Bowers scored twice, and Aaliyah Casas, Tricia Heckendorn and Allison Futschik each scored once. Assists were handed out by Casas, Bowers, Ella Greene and Karina Flores.
The Lady will head to the CCISD Tournament today, playing its matches at Clear Lake High School.
The Brazoswood JV also dominated College Park, winning 4-0. Hannah Vaughn and Grace Odom each scored a goal in the victory.
Ladycats win district opener: Angleton fought for a 1-0 victory Tuesday against visiting Fort Bend Hightower to open District 24-5A play.
Alyssa Briones scored the lone goal for Angleton, and goalkeeper Morgan Hill had two saves in the shutout.
Angleton (1-0-0) will head Tuesday to Alvin Shadow Creek to continue district play.
BOYS SOCCER
Kuhlman goal enough
Riley Kuhlman scored the game-winner with an assist from Karim Elyouseff as the Brazoswood junior varsity beat Deer Park, 1-0, on Monday.
Other game standouts included Fabian Tijerina, Omar Martinez, Marco Frias, Ashton Alexander, Reid Mitchell and goalkeeper Preston Huitt.
Brazoswood (6-1) will host its own tournament this weekend.
’Necks blank Ships: The Columbia Roughneck junior varsity shut out Brazosport, 3-0, on the road Monday.
Defenders stepping up for the ’Necks were JoeLewis Guerrero, Light Burton and Ramon Saldivar.
Scoring goals were Roy Maynor with an assist from Yahir Garcia, Garcia on a shot over the keeper’s head and Jose Santacruz.
Columbia JV is 2-0 in district play.
TENNIS
Bucs on 23-6A list
Brazoswood fall team tennis placed sophomores Maggie Harr and Kyle Evangelista and freshman Chris Copeland on the District 23-6A honorable mention list as selected by league coaches.
Copeland was 4-3 in boys singles, while Evangelista went 3-4 and Harr went 3-2.
Also making the Academic All-District team were Jonathan Bankstown, Alex Berndt, Copeland, Evangelista, Harr, Addison Holmes, Neha Krishnan, Carson Faberge, Luiza Langner, Amy Lee, Hassan Mehmood, Sophia Nguyen, Lorena Rojas-Fernandez and Tessie Thomas.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.