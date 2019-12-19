GIRLS BASKETBALL
With only six players the Sweeny Lady Dogs fell to Wharton on Tuesday, 60-47 in non district action.
By the time the game ended, Sweeny was down to four players on the floor after sophomore Asha Strauther went down with an injury in the third quarter and another player fouled out.
Strauther still led the Dogs with 19 points and Ashley Dailey dropped 11 points.
At 10-10 on the season, Sweeny will head to Louise on Friday.
Also playing on that day was the Sweeny junior varsity Lady Dogs, defeating Wharton, 40-28 behind Kaya Randon’s 13 points and Hannah Weeden’s 10 points.
Lady ’Necks fall at home: The Columbia Lady ’Necks were beaten by visiting Needville on Tuesday, 42-36.
In a game that was pretty tight throughout, Columbia trailed 21-18 at halftime but took a 30-28 lead heading into the fourth.
Junior post player Jamoryai Butler scored 20 points for Columbia while Kirsten Bragg added 15 of her own.
The Lady ‘Necks are now 9-6 on the season and will be off until Jan. 2 when they travel to Tidehaven.
The Columbia Lady ’Neck junior varsity beat Needville, 26-10 with Katelin Arnold leading all scorers with 12 points.
Lady Buc sub varsity teams fall: Brazoswood’s junior varsity and freshmen Lady Bucs both lost on Tuesday to visiting Pearland Lady Oilers in district play.
In the contest with the junior varsity’s, the Lady Oilers got past Brazoswood, 40-12 with Lynette Salinas leading the way for the Lady Bucs with six points.
Brazoswood freshmen lost 38-14 as well as Paola Santiago de Jesus scored five points and Haley Basham scored four points.
Lady Redskins blow up Dogs: Freeport Intermediate seventh grade A team walked away with a 51-10 victory against Sweeny.
Lady Redskin’s Deja El-Amin scored 41 of those points. Also, Aaleigha Madrigal and Ja’Nhiya King played great defense, contributing four steals each.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Ships steal a win on the road
Brazosport Exporters improved to 5-5 on the season after beating Stafford, 72-66 on Tuesday on the road.
Senior Rayleen Bell led the Ships with 31 points as Hayden McDaniel also scored 25 points.
The Ships will finish out the week by traveling to Brazoswood on Friday.
Bulldogs beat Indians: The Sweeny Bulldogs faced off against Santa Fe on Tuesday at home, getting a close 44-41 victory.
Senior Bryson Soistman scored 12 points with eight rebounds to lead the Bulldogs.
Sweeny will close out the week with a 1:30 p.m. tipoff at Van Vleck on Friday.
Wildcats fall short of Sharks: Angleton junior varsity B Wildcats faced off against the Alvin Shadow Creek Sharks sophomore squad on Tuesday and lost 57-24.
Caleb Aldridge led the Wildcats with 10 points; James Ross, Daniel Barragan and Isiah Williams each scored four points.
