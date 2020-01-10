CLUTE — The Brazoswood Winter Classic Swim Invitational will consist of 12 teams with boys and girls starting today and ending on Saturday.
Today’s action will start at 5:30 p.m. with the diving portion of the meet, which will take place at Brazoswood High School.
The swim portion will start at 9:30 a.m. Saturday at the Lake Jackson Recreation Center. Teams competing in the meet will be Brazoswood, Angleton, Brazosport, Pearland Dawson, Fort Bend Travis, Fort Bend Elkins, Fort Bend Kempner, Edinburg High, Edinburg Economedes, Lamar Consolidated, East Bernard and Palacios.
In the diving portion of the meet, Brazoswood’s Josh Robison goes in as the top seed with 334.20 points. Another Buc, Wade Waters is seeded fifth with 114.85 and Angleton’s Victor Lopez will also compete.
On the girls portion of diving, Angleton’s Ashtyn Bovair is the only local diver.
Angleton Wildcats have five No. 1 seed events going into the meet. The Wildcats have the 200 medley relay (1:37.61); 200 free relay (1:31.23) and the 400 free relay (3:17.78) at the top of the standings going in.
Angleton also goes in with the 500 freestyle race as two Wildcats are tied for the top sport, Fynn Andrews (4:55.55) and Ryan Fojtik (4:55.55).
Also in the 100 backstroke, Aaron Black (51.32) is the top seed but twin brother, Abel Black (51.88) is right behind him as the No. 2 seed.
Brazoswood also has a couple of No. 1 seeds with freshman, Minnie Tran in the 100 butterfly (1:00.86) and Myles de Valcourt in the 200 IM (2:04.74).
This will be the last meet before district championships for Brazoswood, Angleton and Brazosport.
