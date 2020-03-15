Brazosport Lady Exporter Aja Gore led her team to the regional quarterfinals of the UIL Girls State Basketball Championships and has garnered accolades across the region.
At 5-foot-11, Gore landed her first Most Valuable Player award from The Facts All-Southern Brazoria County team as well as the District 24-4A MVP.
“This is my first year being MVP; it’s kind of exciting,” Gore said. “It’s a big moment and it shows me I can really be somebody because I’ve been fighting to get MVP for the longest and now I’ve finally got it. I’m proud of myself and I’ve shown everyone what I can accomplish.”
Only a junior, Gore averaged 13.5 points, 13.6 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game, showing her ability to be a force on the offensive and defensive end for the Lady Ships.
Not playing in her sophomore season, she had a huge jump from her freshman year and attributed one thing to her success — a new mindset.
“I used to always get an attitude with my coaches, but I think actually listening to what my teammates and coaches have to say and pushing through obstacles has really helped me,” she said.
Seeing the fruits of her labor has had a positive impact on how she wants to go about getting better for the future. Being able to achieve a jump in success without playing for a year put more emphasis for her on just how good she and her team can become with one more year remaining.
“As a freshman, we only made it to the second round, so to make it to the regional quarterfinals was exciting,” Gore said. “Nobody believed in us, but we showed them what we are capable of and we will be back next year to try and do the same thing and go even further.”
With that being the case, Gore knows she has to keep the same mentality she’s had this season and get better in certain areas on the hardwood. Her biggest improvements now are working on her dribbling to be a more all-around player and not letting mistakes take her off her game.
“We want to be bigger and better. We have to keep fighting to make it to state,” Gore said. “For me I want to work on my dribbling more. I’ve gotten into a comfort zone where I can dribble, but I want to keep building that up and to not get down when I make a bad pass. Everybody makes mistakes, and I just want to keep pushing through it more and more.”
Gore also received an accolade from the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches as a 4A All-Region selection.
She hopes to get a basketball scholarship to the University of Houston, University of Texas or Texas A&M-Commerce. Gore wants to be in state to be closer to home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.