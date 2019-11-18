GRILS BASKETBALL
Brazoswood hosted Texas City on Friday at the Brazoswood Performance Gym, coming up just short of the Lady Stings, 46-45 in non-district basketball action.
Texas City jumped out to an 18-10 lead in the first quarter as Brazoswood played catch up from that point on.
Macy Leger led the way with 17 points as Nataly Segler had 11 points. On the boards, Reagan Blank finished with eight rebounds.
The Lady Bucs, now 1-2 on the season, will play Cinco Ranch at 7 p.m. today at Cinco Rancho.
Lady Dogs come up short: A bad second quarter did in the Sweeny Lady Bulldogs against Fort Bend Austin on Friday, dropping the game 58-44.
Skylar Bess scored 10 points as the only double-digit point scorer for Sweeny with Ariana Williams adding nine points. Sweeny (0-2) will host Van Vleck on Tuesday.
Lady Panthers sweep Lady Bouts: The Lake Jackson Intermediate Lady Panthers seventh-grade A and B teams both earned victories Thursday against West Brazos.
In the A team’s 46-10 win, Sianna Nava scored 18 points with seven steals and six rebounds; McKenzie Dawson had 10 points, three rebounds and two steals; McKinley Blank had 10 points, 10 rebounds and six steals; Olivia Arauz two points, two steals and two rebounds; Isabel May had six steals; Giana Adamcik added three steals and three rebounds and Kelsey Malone pulled down four rebounds with four steals.
For the Lady Bouts, Hailey Broussard scored six points and Kaleese Swanks added the other four.
Lake Jackson’s B team also had an easy time with a 39-9 victory behind 10 points from Destiny Kremmer
Also scoring were Raelyn Cummings with eight points; Lexie Mican six points; Rebekah Wiley and Esperanza Rodriguez with four points; Karissa Ventura scored three and Zoie Collins and Ashlyn Boyd each had two.
Adriana Danks led the Lady Bouts with five points with Riley Huckabee and Audree Amador each contributing two points.
Lake Jackson Intermediate will take on Freeport this Thursday.
Lady Bouts drop games: The West Brazos Junior High eighth grade A and B teams lost contests to Lake Jackson Intermediate last Thursday.
The A team Lady Bouts lost 48-23 as Najet Bryant led the team with seven points.
Also scoring were Londyn Brown with six points; Victoria Davis scored four and Annabell Humbird had three.
In the B team’s 36-18 loss to Lake Jackson, West Brazos’ Kaycee George and Abbie Farley each had six points; Haley Jones also added two.
West Brazos will play Clute Intermediate this Thursday.
boys basketball
The Brazoswood Buccaneers opened the 2019-20 season with a 64-41 victory against Fort Bend Austin on Friday.
Jake Simpson led all scorers with 12 points and Jack Vreeland added 11; Coby Soliz and Noah Cain each had nine points and Ty Sims scored eight points.
Brazoswood (1-0) will host Pasadena on Tuesday.
Roustabouts lose close games: West Brazos Junior High eighth grade A and B teams lost close contests to Lake Jackson Intermediate last Thursday.
The A team lost 62-52 with Trevon High scoring 17 points. Tai Johnson also put in 11 points for the Bouts.
In the B team’s 37-19 loss, Jaxon Stark scored 10 and Denny Seay had six points.
Next up is a date with the Clute Intermediate Cougars this Thursday.
Roustabout seventh graders kick off season: The West Brazos Junior seventh- grade White and Maroon teams both lost to Lake Jackson Intermediate this past Thursday.
The White team lost 36-19 with Brian Russell scoring nine points to lead the way. Jaiden Garcia added four points and Donovan Davis, Lewis Segovia and Michael Ramirez each scored two points.
The Maroon dropped a 56-46 game to the Panthers as Kaison Lewis scored 19 for the Bouts.
Also scoring were Grant Thrasher and Roberto Ramirez with eight points each; Jordan Sparks had six points; Caden Bell four and Zecurion Mayberry with a point.
The Roustabouts play next Thursday at home against Clute Intermediate.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.