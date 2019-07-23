Trying to find a way to give back to the community, Pct. 2 Commissioner Ryan Cade and some of his friends have put together the 1 Brazoria County Fishing Tournament.
Scheduled to start at noon Friday, anglers can fish until Saturday but must be in line for the 6:30 p.m. closing of the weigh station at Capt. Mark’s Bastrop Marina, 4515 Trammel St. in Demi-John.
“We want to do something every year, and we like the idea of a fishing tournament,” Cade said. “Format might change after we do this one, and as it goes on we will make further decisions as well. For us, it is all about giving back.”
This year’s event will benefit the Brazoria County Dream Center in Clute.
Entry fee for the tournament is $1,000 per four-person team with categories of redfish, trout and flounder.
“The grand prize is the biggest stringer, and a quarter of the purse will go to the winner,” Cade said. “So if we have 10 boats that’s $10,000, of which $2,500 will go to the winner.”
Cade emphasized, though, the intent isn’t for the tournament to foster cut-throat competition, but for people to have a good time for a good cause.
“The point of the tournament is that it is a real laid-back kind of fishing tournament,” he said. “The Brazoria County Dream Center does so much good stuff in our community. They are kind of stretched thin after Hurricane Harvey and so just need some cash. Myself and this group of guys who like to have some fun, we all decided to chip in and try to raise some money for a good cause.”
Besides the big grand prize for the adults, youths also have an opportunity to win some cash. Any angler younger than 18 years old can win $500 by catching the largest redfish, trout or flounder.
Tournament registration is taking place at 1brazoriacounty.org. Fishing will be allowed anywhere that anglers can get to.
“This place has exploded because we are seeing between 120 to 140 families a day for our pantry alone,” said Terry Willis, Brazoria County Dream Center executive director. “These fundraisers help us in many ways and one it helps us with the light bill. But really it helps us with operational costs for the Dream Center itself. Most of the grants we receive are restricted, so these fundraisers can help us with program supplies.”
There are more than 30,000 people in Brazoria County who live below the poverty line, she said. Each day they face the challenges of daily living, many without the tools and resources to help themselves. The good news is, The Brazoria County Dream Center is helping the poor who are hurting in our area. But over the past few years, supporting the community through disasters, loss and recovery has been very expensive.
“Right now we have 10 teams registered so far, but there are some who are on the bubble,” Cade said. “Rep. (Dennis) Bonnen has also sponsored a team of First Responders, so hopefully there will be some other corporate money coming in that we can sponsor some police officers or firemen and get them out there fishing.
“Hopefully this will be the start of something that we can do every year and just keep growing. If that happens, then we can continue to send those funds to the Dream Center or for another worthy cause that we can decide on.”
Willis will be at Capt. Mark’s on Saturday to talk about the Dream Center.
“I’d like to tell them how much we are helping folks and how much their dollars will help,” Willis said.
An awards presentation is scheduled for 7 p.m.
“I will take their money until 6 p.m. on Saturday,” Cade said. “But, really, if they’d like to show up on Saturday morning and fish, they can do so. It’s not quite as rigid in tournament rules, we just want to raise some money and have a good time.”
