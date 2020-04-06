Angleton LadyCat Angel Jasso probably won't be able to finish her senior year of softball because of the coronavirus pandemic, but she is already training to be prepared to play at Syracuse University.
"I am super excited to be able to go to the next level," she said. "They've sent us our freshman workouts and I've been doing those to stay in shape. They sent it out last week, but before that, before the gym was closed I was working out there too."
Jasso has been doing cross fit workouts with dumbbells, workouts her Angleton coach Cindy Rubio sent her and running a lot to get ready for when she's slated to get up to Syracuse in August. She sometimes works out twice a day.
Through Zoom calls, her new teammates that are already at or going to Syracuse have been told she likes to workout a lot, Jasso said. They're ready to use her as inspiration to work harder in the gym and be "gym rats," she said.
She has also figured out who her roommates will be for next year and can't wait to move to her new home as an Orange.
Parents Carlos and Elizabeth Jasso are proud their daughter is realizing her dreams and going off to college, but will still be sad when she leaves for the first time.
"Obviously we're excited for, but it's kind of bittersweet," Elizabeth Jasso said. "Someone you've spent all your time raising and taking care of is going so far away, but it's what you want for your kid. We want her to be able to go off and do something that she's always dreamed of doing."
Her dream to be able to play college softball at a Division I school is set to be accomplished, but missing out on her senior year with the people she's played with all her life hasn't been easy.
"It was kind of hard because I grew up playing with most of the seniors and a couple of the juniors since I was 4," Jasso said. "It was my last time being on the field with them before we all split up and go to college and do our own things."
She hasn't been in contact with her old teammates lately, instead focused on what's next in her life.
The future Orange will play outfielder for her team and plans to major in exercise science.
