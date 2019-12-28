CLUTE
The Brazoswood Buccaneers beat the South Houston Trojans 54-43 Friday at the Performance Gym in the first game for both teams in the 47th annual Brazosport ISD Holiday Classic.
However, the Bucs fell in the second contest against Texas City, keeping them in the running for fifth place in the tournament.
A corner 3-pointer by senior center Noah Cain sealed Brazoswood’s victory against the Trojans, as both teams exchanged baskets in the fourth after tumultuous second quarter sent the South Houston team in a hole it couldn’t come back from.
“I think we hit five threes that quarter and we were boxing to and rebounding, taking away opportunities for second-chance points,” Brazoswood coach Trent Olivier said.
Buccaneer senior guard Alex Reyes hit the first shot of the second quarter, a corner 3-pointer to give the Bucs a 15-14 lead after trailing in the first 14-12. That led Brazoswood to a 24-0 run for a 36-17 halftime lead.
South Houston gave away nine turnovers in the quarter and only made one shot, a 3-pointer by Jailyn Henry (20) with 20 seconds left in the second. Nine of Brazoswood’s 13 field goals were from behind the arc, led by forward Jake Simpson with 12 points at the half. He finished with 16 points and three rebounds.
The third started off with a quick jumper by Trojan guard Dedrick Bell on the elbow to get the opposing team on the board. South Houston was then able to spark a 9-1 run, capitalizing off the Bucs turnovers and emphasizing a fast-paced transition offense.
“Being active and doing what we taught them on defense as well as the defections we were able to get to get us in transition really worked our for us,” Gaines said.
South Houston guard Luis Tosses-Santiago led the spark in the second half, dropping 12 of his 14 points in the half. The Trojans were able to make it a single-digit deficit after a Trojan forward Keith Oliver putback to get the game to 51-43 and give them hope.
“We had more energy in three of the four quarters, we didn’t have the same fight,” South Houston coach Xzavier Gaines said. “That second quarter wasn’t good. We haven’t put together a full four quarters yet, but that’s how you have to win.”
Brazoswood, however, was able to keep its double-digit lead by penetrating the defense and getting points in the paint due to the Trojans’ awareness on defense of the Buc’s ability to hit perimeter shots. Reyes contributed 14 points, hitting four 3-pointers and forward Vontroy Miller had two points but led the Bucs in rebounds with five.
The Bucs face off against Angleton today in the fifth-place semifinals at Brazoswood High School.
TEXAS CITY 54, BRAZOSWOOD 43: Brazoswood didn’t play to its usual standard and it eliminated them from a championship appearance in the loss to the Texas City Stingarees (14-6).
“We didn’t do a good job boxing out. That’s been a thing we preach and preach and we just didn’t do a good job of it,” Olivier said. “We gave them second chance after second chance and it killed us.”
After an exchange of 3-pointers by Stingaree guard Caden McKenzie and Buc guard Ty Sims in the first quarter, Texas City went on a 14-2 run to end the quarter and didn’t let up from there.
They pressured Brazoswood into taking contested shots and forced seven turnovers in the first half. Unlike the first game against South Houston, perimeter shooting didn’t go as well for Brazoswood. They only hit three 3-pointers in the first half and trailed the 27-15 at the half.
Texas City also out-rebounded Brazoswood 17-8 in the first half and 32-22 for the game. Those rebounds gave the Stingarees the second-chance points that were an essential piece to their victory.
“Offensive rebounding has been one of our weaknesses and I told the guys if we’re going to try and win a game like this we have to get rebounds and get more 50-50 balls,” Mason said.
“This morning we shot the ball well, we hit 10 three’s, but we didn’t shoot the ball well this afternoon. It happens,” Olivier said. “We’re going to talk about, I’m sure everyone could hear us yelling from the bench to box out and that’s something we’ll have to work on before district.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.